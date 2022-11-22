Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died
Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
Cincinnati Herald
Dr O’dell Owens passes away
Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
WLWT 5
Couple who named a son after Dr. O'dell Owens honors him for helping them start a family
CINCINNATI — A Liberty Township couple said they have the late Dr. O'dell Owens to thank for their four sons. Owens was a renowned fertility doctor who later held several high profile positions across Cincinnati and Hamilton County, including county coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He died Wednesday...
linknky.com
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million
Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Civil Rights activist recognized for her community efforts
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A longtime Civil Rights activist in Cincinnati is now being recognized for her community efforts across all of Ohio. Iris Roley is known for pushing forward police reform at the Cincinnati Police Department with the Collaborative Agreement. She was also recently hired to work for the city...
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
Fox 19
Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
'Easy to bully': A corporate landlord in Cincinnati is aggressive in trying to evict tenants, critics say
In February, Jenike Allen traveled to housing court in Cincinnati to try to stave off eviction from her three-bedroom rental home. Her landlord said she had failed to pay a rent hike it had told her about, and Allen wanted to assure the judge she had never received notice of an increase.
linknky.com
Newport Central Catholic launches $13 million capital fund to upgrade school facilities
Newport Central Catholic High School launched the $13 million “Looking Up” capital campaign, which will fund renovations and significant new construction at the school. Seventeen donors have committed $7.8 million to the fund with the remaining money coming from an upcoming public fundraising effort. Fundraising efforts will continue throughout 2023.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
WKRC
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
Rumpke recycling facility partially closed after fire
A large fire temporarily shut down Rumpke's largest recycling facility in the Cincinnati area. The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the company's Vine Street facility in St. Bernard.
WLWT 5
Pandemic relief program returning after receiving funds for Hamilton County families
CINCINNATI — A pandemic relief program set to help families in need is coming back in Hamilton County. County commissioners voted to reinstate the federal emergency rent and utility relief program. The $12 million in federal emergency funds will relaunch the program, which was paused this past summer. As...
WKRC
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
WCPO
Lakota Local Schools settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at board meeting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Lakota Local School District’s school board voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement of a lawsuit from a resident who was denied the opportunity to speak during a board meeting in September regarding the allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller. According to the...
WLWT 5
Surprisingly large budget gap has Northern Kentucky University students on edge
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — As a junior at Northern Kentucky University, the recent past for Andrew Walsh has been highlighted by waves of information that can best be described as unsettling. "It's still a shock to hear about, like, all of it that’s been happening so fast," Walsh said....
Fox 19
Rail giant offers $1.6 billion to buy Cincinnati’s ‘greatest money maker’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati could sell one of its most prized assets, the Cincinnati Southern Railway, for more than $1.6 billion to the freight company that currently leases it. Norfolk Southern and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval gathered with the CSR Board of Trustees at Union Terminal Monday afternoon to announce...
WLWT 5
Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
