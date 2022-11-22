Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
hypebeast.com
Nas Ties With JAY-Z For Most Top 10 Albums With 16 Each
Nas and Hit-Boy are opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 10 with King’s Disease III. The record earned a total of 29,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 20,000 in streaming equivalent album units (26.47 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 8,500 in album sales and 500 in track equivalent album units. King’s Disease III gives Nas his 16th top 10 entry in the Billboard 200, officially tying him with JAY-Z for the most top 10 albums among rappers on the chart.
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Model Aoki Lee Simmons Calls Out White America’s Silence to Deaths Within Hip-Hop Community
Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t feeling the silence from the white community when it comes to deaths within the hip-hop community. The daughter of Def Jam Founder Russell Simmons and fashionista Kimora Lee Simmons is very vocal on social media and enjoys using her large following to raise awareness on issues and causes important to her.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reveals Drake 'Going Bad' Collab Made Over $20M - But Has No Idea How Much He Pocketed
Meek Mill has claimed his “Going Bad” collaboration with Drake made over $20 million, but he has no idea what he ended up pocketing from the 2018 track. The Dream Chasers CEO continued his crusade against major labels and streaming services on Monday (November 21) in the run up to his new independent mixtape Flamerz 5, which arrived on free platforms like DatPiff and Audiomack on Monday (November 21).
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz's Crew Punches YouTuber Over Racist Prank
Boosie Badazz and his entourage aren’t to be played with, especially when it comes to racist pranks. YouTube prankster White Dolemite uploaded a video to his channel on Monday (November 21) showing him pranking the Baton Rouge rapper while he was out shopping with family members, including three men, a woman and two small children.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To 'Distract' Him & She Was 'Out' After His Kardashian Tweets
Kim Kardashian has one person to thank for the month of peace she had at the beginning of the year when Kanye West, for once, wasn't bothering her and blowing up on social media, and apparently, it's Julia Fox. Julia Fox turned to TikTok to address all the haters calling...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Have Been Dating for Over Two Years
It’s time to get acquainted with the true definition of love and hip-hop. Over the years, countless hip-hop artists have dated one another and have even collaborated on projects together. Many of these relationships tend to crash and burn due to reasons ranging from infidelity to growing apart. However, fans of the music genre believe that rapper and songwriters Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine (real name: Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe) have the ability to go the distance.
hypebeast.com
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing Catalog for Eight Figures
Domain Capital has purchased Iggy Azalea‘s master recording and publishing catalog for a hefty eight figures. According to Billboard, the acquisition includes 100% of the rapper’s share of her catalog, which covers her hits like “Fancy,” “Black Widow” and “Problem.” Her discography features her releases under Virgin EMI, Island Records and her own Bad Dreams label, while her publishing is done via Sony Music Publishing. Staring Q1 2023, she will fully own her masters and publishing, while “an additional trigger” allows her to earn future revenue from her other masters.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Drake's Apparent Dig at Her Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion didn't hold back while criticizing Drake's new song "Circo Loco," which appears to imply she lied about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her two years ago. "Stop using my shooting for clout," the Houston rapper tweeted on Nov. 4. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot. . . . Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she says one of y'all homeboys abused her," she added, along with other comments concerning lyrics from the song on his new collaborative album with 21 Savage, "Her Loss."
HipHopDX.com
City Girls' JT Seemingly Confirms Lil Uzi Vert Breakup By Declaring She's 'Single'
City Girls‘ JT has appeared to confirm she’s broken up with Lil Uzi Vert by declaring she’s now “single.”. The Miami rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 22) to share a tweet with her 2.6 million followers that simply read: “SINGLE!” suggesting their relationship has come to an end.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
Adidas is investigating whether it ignored inappropriate behavior by Kanye West during their Yeezy partnership
The sportswear giant told Insider it was "not clear" whether accusations against the rapper were true and would examine them to reach a conclusion.
Meek Mill Says Thanksgiving Is Fake – ‘The Pilgrims Killed the Indians’
As many people across the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, Meek Mill is going viral for a tweet calling the holiday a farce. On Monday (Nov. 21), Meek Mill fielded questions from fans during a Q&A session on Twitter in preparation for his new mixtape Flamerz 5. One fan asked the Philly rapper what he would be doing on Thanksgiving, which got a rise from the Dreamchasers boss.
