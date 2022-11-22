Read full article on original website
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
hypebeast.com
maharishi’s "Maha Warhol" Collection Uses Andy Warhol’s Classic Screen Prints
Following up on its recent Fall/Winter 2022 campaign that revitalized an assemblage of military pints, Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has just presented the latest installment to its ever-growing garment mainline with a new collaboration with Andy Warhol. The London-based label is traditionally known for tapping into its military inspiration —...
hypebeast.com
Kappa’s AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO Collection Is a Vision of Monochromatic Ski Styles
Kappa is bracing for the winter with its new AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Although the brand is known for its signature tracksuits and casual apparel, the latest collection reveals that it can tackle cooler temperatures just as well. With the new limited-edition premium collection, the...
hypebeast.com
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
hypebeast.com
WE11DONE's SS23 "Rough Strokes" Collection Balances Revolt and Seduction
For Spring/Summer 2023, Seoul-based design label WE11DONE sought to explore the campy collision between punk sensibilities and the French modernist paintings of Édouard Manet. Titled “Rough Strokes,” the collection specifically pays respect to the Impressionist artist’s famed work, Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe, with a contemporary, postmodernist agenda.
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
hypebeast.com
MAPLE's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Jewelry Collection Blends Old Styles With New Touches
Canadian jewelry aficionado MAPLE is back for Pre-Spring/Summer 2023, delivering a dazzling array of accessories fit for a gift to oneself or someone special in your life. As we approach the Holiday season, MAPLE delivers rings, necklaces and bracelets that perfectly blend a heritage aesthetic with contemporary influences — its signature Duppy Signet Ring is done in .925 silver and has a refined octagon shape to it, but also sports a Mother of Pearl head, for example.
Hypebae
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Returns With "Vachetta Tan" 574
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio is back with a refreshed version of the iconic 574 silhouette. The timeless model arrives in a curated selection of colorways and the new “Vachetta Tan” iteration exudes elegance and luxury. Appearing in a supple buttery shade of beige, the reinvigorated sneaker is...
Hypebae
Our Legacy WORK SHOP x Dr. Martens' 1461 Is Made of Deadstock Material
For its latest footwear collaboration, Dr. Martens has tapped Swedish brand Our Legacy — more specifically, the label’s WORK SHOP initiative launched in 2016 that breathes life into old garments through upcycling and recycling. The duo has reworked the classic 1461 Derby shoe in two colorways, which are...
hypebeast.com
PICANTE Revels in Outdoor Beauty for New PEAKS Collection
Since its inception, London-based label PICANTE has oriented its approach to evolving contemporary menswear. In continuing this mission, the brand is veering into nature’s beauty with its new PICANTE PEAKS collection. Even though the collection is fit for outdoor activities, it still possesses PICANTE’s signature cozy aesthetic. Inspired by...
Dr. Martens x The Met Museum Collaborate on Shoes Featuring ’36 Views of Mount Fuji’ Artwork
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Martens is taking artistic collaborations to new levels, thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The renowned British brand has teamed up with the historic New York City-based museum on a three-piece capsule collection, celebrating the iconic “36 Views of Mount Fuji” works of artist Katsushika Hokusai. Naturally, the a Dr. Martens collaboration wouldn’t be compete without its staple 1460 combat boots. For the Met collaboration, the round-toed lace-up style is given a makeover with a cream and blue...
hypebeast.com
In4mation's 20th-Anniversary Capsule Lauds the Brand's Hawaiian Heritage
Celebrating two decades in business, Hawaii streetwear imprint In4mation has revealed a limited-edition 20th-anniversary capsule collection, comprised of three heritage-inspired designs. At the center of the range, In4mation introduces the FYI Letterman Jacket, a varsity-style silhouette that features detailed embroidery and chenille patches that pay homage to the brand’s design...
hypebeast.com
MASU Meets The Rolling Stones in Its Latest “Lips and Tongue” Capsule
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead Applies Its Irreverent Joy to Gramicci's Mountain-Ready Gear
The great outdoors and urban environments are becoming increasingly intersected, seeing the likes of Supreme and The North Face or Fiorucci and Napapijri come together time after time, and now it’s the turn of Gramicci to tap Brain Dead. For Fall/Winter 2022, the two respective stalwarts have come together on a two-piece capsule fit for mountainous discoveries, serving up Gramicci’s Mountain Pants and Mountaineering Jacket in an unavoidably Brain Dead makeover.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Vault Drops Exclusive LUAR Ana Bag Capsule
Raul Lopez‘s it-brand LUAR is gaining traction among the fashion community, taking over not just New York Fashion Week, the world of viral campaigns and collab culture, but also Gucci Vault with its new range of online exclusives for the luxury House. Like Bleue Burnham, the new LUAR range...
hypebeast.com
Packer Reveals First Look at Upcoming Reebok Club C Collaboration
Storied sneaker and streetwear boutique Packer has developed a tightknit relationship with fellow East Coast-based brand Reebok. For over a decade the two have connected on various Reebok silhouettes, taking on themes such as Doraemon, Allen Iverson’s style and more. Now, Packer’s Victor Kan has revealed their latest project, a tasteful take on the Club C.
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
hypebeast.com
Circadian Rhythms Collaborates With LuckyMe, Gabber Eleganza, and More for "CR006 Communal" Project
The London-based concept label Circadian Rhythms is launching its sixth release with a multifaceted project dubbed “CR006 Communal.” It has a mind of its own, bringing together two worlds through a complimentary musical and upcycled garment launch. Firstly, the melodic-filled half of the program sees ten independent record...
Hypebae
Hender Scheme and The North Face Unveil FW22 Collection
The North Face and Hender Scheme have reunited for their fourth and final collaborative effort, further solidifying the sporty brand’s chokehold and influence on streetwear as it has teamed up with the likes of Supreme and Kaws in the past. Joining forces yet again with the Japanese footwear label,...
hypebeast.com
Marni Releases Vol.1 of SS23 Collection
This past September during NYFW, Marni headed to New York City for its Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Although it was just a few short months ago, the brand has now released Vol.1 of the new SS23 collection. Marking the Milan-based house’s first showing in The Big Apple, the Manhattan Bridge...
