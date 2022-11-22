ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which day has the best deals? Reviewed editors compare

By Nusrat Sultana, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: You’ll need a robust shopping strategy before tackling the most anticipated shopping time of year. oatawa, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping extravaganza of the year that all and every retailer gets in on. The event comes in less than a week now, falling on Friday, November 25, right after Thanksgiving. Black Friday started in 1869, evolving into a day for retailers to ensure they could end the year with strong profits. With the rise of online shopping, there have been hints that Black Friday could eventually evolve into “Black November.”

Following Black Friday will be Cyber Monday on Monday, November 28, an event founded by the National Retail Federation in 2005 for online-only sales and deals to combat the long lines and crowds of Black Friday.

“Generally, Black Friday has been reserved for brick-and-mortar stores, while Cyber Monday has been for online,” explains Reviewed Managing Editor of Partner Content Kate Ellsworth. However, now that online shopping is a way of life, there is hardly any distinction between the two events — they have blended into one long weekend (or week, if you count the early Black Friday deals) of innumerable sales and deals.

That means you’ll need a robust shopping strategy before tackling the most anticipated shopping time of year. While we’ve been working to bring you the best Black Friday sales and deals on everything from tech and home appliances to fashion and beauty , the real question is: Which day has the better deals? What should you buy on Black Friday versus Cyber Monday?

Here’s what you need to know about navigating Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including where to find the best deals and what to buy on each day.

Which day has the best deals?

Black Friday is the prime time to find serious steals on expensive, big-ticket items,” notes Managing Editor of Commerce Kasey Caminiti. mediaphotos, Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to Kate, the deals you'll find from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday will be similar—and similarly awesome. However, our experts agree that Cyber Monday yields the better deals —if only slightly. In general though, the deals will be very comparable across the weekend.

“Shopping online has always been the future and the pandemic just accelerated the move away from shopping in-store,” says Reviewed Executive Editor of Commerce Tercius Bufete. “Retailers recognized this and now offer exclusive discounts during these two events.”

It's worth noting, though, whether you’re shopping in-store or online. While nowadays most people opt for the comfort of their couch rather than heading to the store, if you’re shopping in-person, then you need to shop Black Friday.

What to buy on Black Friday

Black Friday is the prime time to find serious steals on expensive items you’ve had sitting in your cart,” notes Managing Editor of Commerce Kasey Caminiti. She personally shops for home furniture like couches, chairs and rugs. You'll also want to look at general electronics , home appliances and toys . This is the day you want to do your big-ticket shopping—especially on anything you're worried won't stay in stock.

What to buy on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is best for tech like laptops , PCs and phones , as well as last-minute holiday shopping and impulse buys.

Tips to strategize your Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping

Retailers typically offer lax return periods ahead of the holidays so take advantage. svetikd, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where to look: Retailers to watch for when online shopping include Best Buy , Target , Walmart , Wayfair , and of course, Amazon . All sites will have major blowouts and incredible deals running all weekend. “There are certain retailers that don't participate in Black Friday—like REI —who do participate in Cyber Monday,” Ellsworth adds.

Timing: “If something looks like a good deal, I don't hesitate. Just order," says Bufete. He notes that sales are much less attractive the closer you get to peak holiday times.

Retailers typically offer expanded return periods ahead of the holidays so take advantage. Target , for example, accepts returns for full refunds on electronics (excluding Apple products and cellphones) purchased through December 25; they must be returned by January 24, 2023. Apple products get a 15-day refund period and must be returned earlier, by January 9. Best Buy also has an extended return period; purchases made October 24 through December 31 have a return period through January 14, 2023. Check the stores you have in mind if you have purchases you're thinking about.

Credit cards: Bufete suggests doing an audit of your credit card cash-back offers. Some will give you more cash-back depending on which retailer you shop. If you're thinking about using a credit card, look into applying for a new card with lower interest rates and an introductory statement credit.

Discover , for example, lets you earn 5% cash-back all year. That means you can get back up to $75 in cash-back each quarter. The Chase Freedom Flex card has an introductory cash-back offer of $200 if you spend $500 within the first three months, which is easy to do during Black Friday weekend. If you're looking into travel purchases, the Capital One Venture Rewards Card gives you a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months. That's about $750 you can use toward travel expenses.

Caminiti sums it up best: “Cyber Monday is your last chance to save big. So, my motto for Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes from Ariana Grande: “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.”

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Shop the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which day has the best deals? Reviewed editors compare

