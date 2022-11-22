ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Final Four in Las Vegas? You bet! Men's semifinals, finals heading to Sin City in 2028

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, will be the host for the men's NCAA Final Four in 2028. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

The Final Four is headed to Sin City for the first time after the NCAA Men's Basketball Committee approved Las Vegas as the 2028 championship site. The semifinals and championship game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home to the Raiders.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds, who chairs the NCAA selection committee, said Tuesday. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews.”

The NCAA also announced Tuesday that Detroit's Ford Field will host the Final Four in 2027 , Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium will have it in 2029 and Dallas' AT&T Stadium for 2030.

Shying away from Vegas in the past due to the city's reputation for gambling, the NCAA has softened its stance in recent years as sports betting becomes legal across the country.

“We’re thrilled. It’s pretty exciting to have such a marquee event come to town,” said Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Vegas has been a basketball town for decades. We’ve had an interesting road with the NCAA along that time. It is really gratifying to be able to work with the NCAA to bring their marquee event here and really celebrate what basketball is all about in this town.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Final Four in Las Vegas? You bet! Men's semifinals, finals heading to Sin City in 2028

