Riverside Oval in Paterson gets first renovation in nearly 100 years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years?
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years.
The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The park, which is also used by Paterson Public School #18, received a new fence, lights, bleachers, and gray and baby blue turf to represent the home team.
