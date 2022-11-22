Seattle City Council’s proposed budget includes $500M for affordable housing; vote next week

SEATTLE — After eight weeks of public hearings, committee meetings, listening to hundreds of community members and sifting through nearly 200 proposed amendments, the Seattle City Council will vote on the city’s 2023-2024 budget next week.

A large chunk of the $7.4 million budget will go to affordable housing, with an investment of more than a half-billion dollars over two years.

The proposed budget also includes money for addressing homelessness, community-driven projects, strategies to tackle climate change, public safety, community organizations and small businesses, as well as transportation. Find a complete summary of the budget here.

Councilmember and budget chair Teresa Mosqueda said some of the highlights include:

Inflationary wage increases for human service providers, such as the city’s domestic violence, homelessness and food security providers.

Funding the Seattle Fire Department’s emergency response capacity so that two fire stations can continue to serve West Seattle and South Park.

$20 million for the Equitable Development Initiative, which includes projects to advance economic opportunity, prevent displacement and meet community needs including housing, childcare, space for small businesses and cultural and community spaces.

Nearly $20 million in 2023 and 2024 for Green New Deal investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support green workforce development and community-driven strategies to tackle climate change.

$1.5 million in 2023 for abortion care to ensure access to reproductive care for uninsured people in Seattle.

$253 million for the Office of Housing to build affordable rental housing, increase support services and provide first-time homeownership opportunities. The amount is for 2023, with an increase in 2024.

$4 million in mental health investments for youth mental health needs.

The final votes will occur on Monday and Tuesday. More information about the budget can be found on the Budget Committee page and the guide on the council’s budget process.

