City of Bellevue Offices and the Bellevue Public Library will be closed on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. As always, the City of Bellevue's Police and Fire Departments will continue to operate 24 hours a day during this time. If you have an emergency please call 911! Offices at Bellevue City Hall will reopen Monday, November 28, 2022 on a normal schedule. The Bellevue Public Library will resume regular hours on Saturday, November 26th at 9am.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO