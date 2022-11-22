Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOWT
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
104star.com
Holiday Light’s Festival 2022!!
It’s time to celebrate the holiday season in Omaha!! The “Holiday Light Festival” starts this Thursday , November 24th, Thanksgiving Day!! There are familiar activities and new ones too!!. Mayor Jean Stothert stopped by to talk about this year’s “Holiday Lights Festival” and the “Shine the Light...
Sightings of a strange green creature cause holiday hysteria in Wahoo
Sightings of a strange green creature have been causing holiday hysteria as the city of Wahoo celebrates holiday festivities.
bellevue.net
City of Bellevue Offices and the Bellevue Public Library Closed on November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving Holiday
City of Bellevue Offices and the Bellevue Public Library will be closed on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. As always, the City of Bellevue's Police and Fire Departments will continue to operate 24 hours a day during this time. If you have an emergency please call 911! Offices at Bellevue City Hall will reopen Monday, November 28, 2022 on a normal schedule. The Bellevue Public Library will resume regular hours on Saturday, November 26th at 9am.
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
KETV.com
Thanksgiving Day closures: Grocery stores, food and retail
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means different store hours for shoppers. Big-box retailers including Target and Best Buy, and grocery stores including Costco, Walmart and Hy-Vee will all be closed Thanksgiving day. Most retail stores will be closed, but limited offerings are available at grocery...
KETV.com
Nebraska Furniture Mart preparations underway for Black Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Black Friday is three days away, and Nebraska Furniture Mart is preparing to roll out the deals. The company said they're preparing for big crowds at their stores. On the electronic side they'll be offering deals and steals of the day — this year, items will...
klkntv.com
Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
WOWT
Long lines for free Thanksgiving meal kits in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who can are buying their Thanksgiving food. Some of those who can’t, still won’t go without. Thanks to Catholic Charities and donations from the community, a few hundred people got a free Thanksgiving meal kit Monday. It included not only a turkey, but...
WOWT
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
fox42kptm.com
AAA program offers transporting drivers, vehicles over holiday weekend
OMAHA, Neb.—Booze and automobiles aren't a good combination. Another bad combination: Drunk drivers sharing the road with countless other motorists. AAA says around 49 million people will travel by car over the weekend, which would make it the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history. "Typically, we see about...
The Light House Cafe is giving back to the Bellevue community this Thanksgiving
A metro restaurant owner wants to make this Thanksgiving a special one for people who live in Olde Towne Bellevue.
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: Weather of Thanksgivings' past
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving week is upon is, and thankfully the weather forecast is looking fairly mild. In this week's Weather Now extra, meteorologist Caitlin Harvey takes a look at the weather of Thanksgivings' past. Here's a look at the warmest, coldest, rainiest and snowiest Thanksgivings in history.
fox42kptm.com
UNMC's outdoor ice-skating rink will open on December 3
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — University of Nebraska Medical Center's (UNMC) outdoor ice-skating rink will open for the holiday season on December 3, according to a press release from UNMC. The rink is open to the public, and admission is $7 which includes skates. Only cash or credit card will...
fox42kptm.com
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
fox42kptm.com
NSP shares how to prepare for holiday travel inside and outside of the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Millions of people are expected to hit the highways this week to get to their loved ones. While you are out driving remember this is one of the busiest times to get behind the wheel. If you are driving think about the times...
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
fox42kptm.com
Espresso yourself for National Espresso Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Espresso Day is celebrated on November 23 every year, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Espresso in Italian means "quick in time." Before the invention of the espresso machine, an espresso order was simply a made-to-order coffee using freshly ground beans. After the invention of the espresso...
klkntv.com
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to shoppers this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges after targeting...
