Texas Supreme Court opts to not throw out some Harris County provisional ballots
Harris County leaders formally approved the results of November's midterm elections on Tuesday, the same day the Texas Supreme Court opted not to throw out some contested provisional ballots. The Texas Supreme Court issued a ruling Tuesday morning asking Harris County to ID provisional ballots cast after 7 p.m. on...
Texas Supreme Court allows Harris County to count 2,000 votes after Election Day extension
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can count more than 2,000 votes that were cast during an extended period of voting on Election Day.
“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
WFAA
AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Prospect of Property Tax Relief and $27 Billion State Surplus-Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt talks about that
Just two months before a pivotal legislative session, Harris County was hit with another election integrity crisis. A second election integrity scandal hit Harris County just two months before a crucial legislative session. Senator Paul Bettencourt of Texas talks about the state’s $27 billion surplus and the potential benefits of lowering property taxes.
WFAA
Republican senator expects criminal charges in Harris County elections investigation
TEXAS, USA — Now that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest county, the question is whether she will find anything criminal. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, thinks she will. “You’ve got 23...
houston-today.com
Acting mayor list established for Houston
There could be times when mayor Shane Brienen cannot act in his official capacity and that means council members fill the role as required. Here is the list of councillors who will step in as the acting mayor when needed,. These are rotating two-month terms for the coming year. First...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland City Manager Clay Pearson fired; Mayor says $1.3 billion budget miscalculation was the final mistake
PEARLAND, Texas – Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole says several issues led to them firing former City Manager Clay Pearson, but a $1.3 billion budget miscalculation was the final mistake. In January, KPRC 2 investigates first spoke to Pearland resident Jimmy Davis about unusually high water bills in the city.
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
Operation Lone Star officers apprehend fugitives in Jackson, Wharton counties
(The Center Square) – An Operation Lone Star task force operation in Jackson and Wharton counties resulted in the successful apprehension of fugitives and illegal foreign nationals and the confiscation of contraband. Goliad County Task Force Commander John Davis coordinated the operation, which focused on human and drug smuggling, illegal firearms and stolen vehicles used by cartel operatives, and couriers of cash derived from those illegal activities. Jackson County Sheriff...
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
thedispatchonline.net
Texans re-elect Governor Abbott
Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
riograndeguardian.com
GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy
AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
Texas Student Eats Own Feces After School Staff Deprived Them Of Food
A teacher and two assistants have been charged in connection to the abuse of a student.
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
KFDM-TV
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border
Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Here’s How Governor Abbott May Use 10 Military Vehicles On the Texas Border
Texas National GuardPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Fighting the crisis on the Texas-Mexican border isn’t cheap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent roughly $4 billion against the invasion along the southern border. Abbott used the term invasion again after winning his third re-election for governor this month.
Texas bill filed to remove sales tax on diapers
State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, filed House Bill 199 on Nov. 14, which calls for a sales tax exemption for both child and adult diapers. If passed, the exemption would be an amendment to the state tax code.
