Eyewitness News
Woman found laying on a child arrested for violating alcohol-specific protective order
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges in connection with a domestic violence incident that included her being drunk and laying on top of a child, according to South Windsor police. Kimberly Cournoyer, 39, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for causing serious injuries to 5-month-old baby in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Plainfield is accused of somehow harming a 5-month-old baby. Plainfield police said they arrested 38-year-old Sean Holmes on charges of first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. Investigators said they began looking into the case on Aug. 10. The Department of...
Eyewitness News
Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for abandoning premature baby in Mansfield last March
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police charged a man from Hartford after they said he left a premature baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield earlier this year. Jorge Grados, 41, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child. Troopers...
Eyewitness News
Family members speak out after ‘targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Police identified the victims as 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar. It happened at a multi-family home on Barker Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Hartford police Lt. Aaron...
Eyewitness News
6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
Eyewitness News
Bloomfield police investigate robbery in liquor store parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bloomfield are investigating after a victim was robbed and assaulted in a liquor store parking lot. Officers responded to Copaco Liquors on Cottage Grove Road around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday night. A male suspect demanded the victim’s belongings in the parking lot, police said....
Eyewitness News
State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police: ‘Targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert talks about a crash that left two pedestrians dead in Hartford on...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after cats turning up dead in Waterbury neighborhood
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr.
Eyewitness News
Officials: 1 victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after West Hartford fire
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford officials say 1 person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight fire. Shortly after 9 P.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 22 Thomas Street. Fire due fire companies arrived to find smoke showing from...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a "targeted" overnight shooting.
Eyewitness News
71-year-old man cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area. State police said the man was headed south in the northbound lanes near exit 36. Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. The...
Eyewitness News
Manager of blindness support center dies following double pedestrian accident
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected child killer has long criminal record
(WFSB) - While the manhunt continues for the Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, the I-Team is digging into his criminal history. Christopher Francisquini previously spent time in prison, only to be re-arrested for a crime spree. At the time of Friday’s murder, he was out on a...
Eyewitness News
Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford. Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation. Shelton police said they...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigating double homicide
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a "targeted" overnight shooting.
Eyewitness News
Wayward horse found in Waterford; police seek owner
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - The owner of a horse is being sought by police in Waterford. Police said the male horse was found in the area of Butlertown Road. They asked the owner to contact Waterford dispatch at 860-442-9451.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: $10,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest of Naugatuck suspect
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 22, including an intense manhunt for a suspected baby killer.
Eyewitness News
Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
