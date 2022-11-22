ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNL0k_0jKKTf7Q00

Give joy to children in need by supporting Toys For Tots!

ABC30 is joining forces with Fresno Madera Toys For Tots and the Marine Corps League for the annual Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend.

You can take action together by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno December 2-4.

Volunteers will take your donation 24 hours a day starting at 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Cash and checks are also accepted or donate online .

All donations will help make the holidays brighter for local children.

ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.

YourCentralValley.com

1,200 Thanksgiving meals given to Madera Unified families

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday. Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Catholic Charities provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need Wednesday morning in Fresno. The charity organization provided turkeys and holiday meal boxes to an expected 1,500 families on November 23rd. "These meals not only provide nourishment but also the opportunity...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Bookstore opens new chapter at Sequoia Mall

VISALIA – The Sequoia Mall will have a bookstore for the first time in more than a decade as Barnes and Noble is planning to build a site at the re-emerging mall. A spokesperson for the NY-based bookseller Barnes and Noble says they are “close to securing a site” in Visalia for a new bookstore.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
