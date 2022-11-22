Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Friday November 18, Trooper Jacob Hass, assigned to the Massachusetts State Police K-9 East Team, responded to reports of a man that brandished a firearm from his vehicle and shot at another vehicle on Route 24 northbound in Fall River. Trooper Hass positioned his cruiser several miles ahead of this location and monitored traffic for the vehicle to pass his location. At 10:22 Trooper Hass observed the Nissan Altima pass him. He then entered traffic and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, providing his location with continuous updates, and awaited additional cruisers.

