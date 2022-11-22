Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
cbs17
Selma updates safety precautions for Christmas parade after deadly Raleigh parade tragedy
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Selma has updated its safety procedures for its Christmas Parade following the deadly Christmas Parade in Raleigh. Selma joins the list of other towns that are updating their safety measures. Other towns and cities include Cary, Knightdale, Durham and Youngsville. “The Town...
Drivers have new route to use on the Fayetteville Outer Loop; NCDOT opens new section of I-295
According to NCDOT, the new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road) south of Hope Mills.
What inspections, policies were in place during the Raleigh Christmas Parade? | ABC11 Investigates
A spokesperson for the city said guidelines related to safety and inspections of floats and vehicles are left up to parade organizers.
cbs17
Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
cbs17
Retired Durham Deputy Police Chief offers advice ahead of busy holiday shopping weekend
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday shopping season is officially here. However, come Black Friday and beyond, the malls and the stores will be packed. “Just know what you are going to be doing and what are you shopping for. Stay focused on that,” said B.J. Council, You and Five-o founder.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Johnston County the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Clayton that sold for $827,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the last week. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $319,739, $176 per square foot.
cbs17
Black Friday: When Triangle area stores open
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Thanksgiving is a time we have with family and friends to share and connect, but the day also rings in the holiday shopping season. And if you’re planning to shop on Black Friday, CBS 17 has the list of when area store locations are opening:. Crabtree...
Durham’s downtown revitalization continues with two major demolitions
Separate crews began razing the former University Ford property at 601 Willard Street, and the Liberty Street Public Housing Apartments just a few blocks north.
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
cbs17
Fayetteville Christmas Parade Chair discusses safety plans after deadly Raleigh parade
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate. “It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said. The...
Missing driver: I-40 ramp closes as police investigate near Chapel Hill Road in Cary
Police are searching for the driver involved in a single-car wreck in Cary after the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Bus driver shortage could delay or cancel dozens of routes tomorrow, Durham Public Schools warns
Several school bus routes may be delayed or not in service at all tomorrow for Durham Public Schools.
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together
This year's goal is to provide 1.8 million meals for our neighbors in need, the ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 19 - December 7.
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
cbs17
Raleigh parade victim remembered by parents, other towns discuss parade safety plans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The parents of an 11-year-old girl hit and killed by a truck during Raleigh’s Christmas Parade are remembering her. In a statement to The News & Observer, Trey and April Brooks said their daughter Hailey Brooks was killed during the parade. The family remembers...
Downtown Raleigh favorite Plaza Cafe to close on Fayetteville Street after Wednesday
The Raleigh diner specialized in Indian dishes for lunch and it withstood a pandemic shutdown, but the friendly owners have decided to move on.
