Riley County Arrest Report November 23
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANDREY GEVKO, 32, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 1st conviction; Vehicle liability insurance; knowingly drive uninsured vehicle; Bond $750. RACHELLE DIANE SANTIAGO, 55, Manhattan,...
WIBW
Riley County police report missing teen found
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
WIBW
KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 11/23/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft x3 and criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North 5th Street in Manhattan on November 22, 2022, around 10:40 AM. Officers listed Manhattan Housing Authority as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect damaged property owned by the victim. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $635.
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
Salina Police Department swears in new officer Wednesday
Another special day for us. Our newest officer, Police Officer Lonna Savage, a US Navy Veteran, was sworn-in today. Officer Savage comes to us from Manhattan, Kansas, and was sworn-in by Training Sergeant Tim Brown. Officer Savage will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Basic Law Enforcement Academy...
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old located safe
UPDATE: According to Riley County Police Department, missing 14-year-old Jaslynn was located safe around 12:15pm on Thursday, November 24th. *Photos have been removed since she's been located. . . . The Riley County Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old, Jaslynn, who was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday, November...
WIBW
Frankfort man arrested after meth found by K-9
DOUGLAS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Frankfort man is behind bars after a K-9 alerted officials to the presence of meth in the car. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, deputies stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse driven by Ryan J. Huningshake, 38, of Frankfort, for an alleged registration violation near 142nd St. and U.S. Highway 75.
12 Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades. KSNT compiled the following list with help from travelks.com to give you the details on some of the most holly-jolly parades in Kansas. See below to find one near you. JCACC Christmas Parade Dubbed “A Classic Christmas” parade, […]
WIBW
Previous district magistrate judge to take over Manhattan’s municipal bench
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A previous district magistrate judge will take over the City of Manhattan’s municipal bench as Judge Caffey steps down after 40 years. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that James R. Kepple has been named as the city’s new Municipal Court Judge. Kepple, who currently serves as a District Magistrate Judge for the 21st Judicial District in Riley Co., will start his new position on Nov. 28.
TPD assist Nebraska law enforcement in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department aided a Nebraska sheriff’s office on Monday in Southwest Topeka. The TPD announced that it helped the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska in the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane. This is related to an ongoing investigation from the Nebraska sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and no threat is […]
Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
ncktoday.com
Cloud County Sheriff's Department Report for Monday, November 21st
On 11/14/2022 at 1826 hours, a deputy took a non-injury accident report at Deer Road and 140th Road. On 11/14/2022 at 2002 hours, a deputy took a non-injury accident report in the 200 block of 145th Road. On 11/14/2022 at 2002 hours, a deputy took a second non-injury accident report...
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
Puttin' on the Glitz is scheduled in Junction City
Dec. 10 will be the date for the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation's Puttin' on the Glitz fundraiser at the Courtyard by Marriott. Cost to attend will be $110 per seat or $800 per table. Activities will range from a prime rib buffet, pasta bar and salad station, to DJ Jonathon...
RCPD: 2 accused of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed an early-morning search warrant at a home in West Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation based out of Douglas Co., Nebraska. Officers were called to a home at 2100 SW Meadow Ln. around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, November 21 on the report of a disturbance.
WIBW
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
