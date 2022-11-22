ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 23

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANDREY GEVKO, 32, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 1st conviction; Vehicle liability insurance; knowingly drive uninsured vehicle; Bond $750. RACHELLE DIANE SANTIAGO, 55, Manhattan,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Riley County police report missing teen found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 11/23/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft x3 and criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North 5th Street in Manhattan on November 22, 2022, around 10:40 AM. Officers listed Manhattan Housing Authority as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect damaged property owned by the victim. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $635.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Police Department swears in new officer Wednesday

Another special day for us. Our newest officer, Police Officer Lonna Savage, a US Navy Veteran, was sworn-in today. Officer Savage comes to us from Manhattan, Kansas, and was sworn-in by Training Sergeant Tim Brown. Officer Savage will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Basic Law Enforcement Academy...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old located safe

UPDATE: According to Riley County Police Department, missing 14-year-old Jaslynn was located safe around 12:15pm on Thursday, November 24th. *Photos have been removed since she's been located. . . . The Riley County Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old, Jaslynn, who was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday, November...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Frankfort man arrested after meth found by K-9

DOUGLAS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Frankfort man is behind bars after a K-9 alerted officials to the presence of meth in the car. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, deputies stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse driven by Ryan J. Huningshake, 38, of Frankfort, for an alleged registration violation near 142nd St. and U.S. Highway 75.
FRANKFORT, KS
KSNT News

12 Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades. KSNT compiled the following list with help from travelks.com to give you the details on some of the most holly-jolly parades in Kansas. See below to find one near you. JCACC Christmas Parade Dubbed “A Classic Christmas” parade, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Previous district magistrate judge to take over Manhattan’s municipal bench

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A previous district magistrate judge will take over the City of Manhattan’s municipal bench as Judge Caffey steps down after 40 years. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that James R. Kepple has been named as the city’s new Municipal Court Judge. Kepple, who currently serves as a District Magistrate Judge for the 21st Judicial District in Riley Co., will start his new position on Nov. 28.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

TPD assist Nebraska law enforcement in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department aided a Nebraska sheriff’s office on Monday in Southwest Topeka. The TPD announced that it helped the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska in the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane. This is related to an ongoing investigation from the Nebraska sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and no threat is […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Puttin' on the Glitz is scheduled in Junction City

Dec. 10 will be the date for the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation's Puttin' on the Glitz fundraiser at the Courtyard by Marriott. Cost to attend will be $110 per seat or $800 per table. Activities will range from a prime rib buffet, pasta bar and salad station, to DJ Jonathon...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: 2 accused of setting fires in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
CASS COUNTY, NE
KSNT News

Man arrested after Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy