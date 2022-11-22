Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
talkbusiness.net
Los Angeles entrepreneur’s comeback story leads to NWA
Chris Thompson took his first drink when he was 19. Over the next five years, he began cutting himself off from friends and family, and the isolation fueled his alcohol addiction. He eventually hit rock bottom in suburban Philadelphia. During his final few weeks as a binge drinker, Thompson often...
Rogers to spend $10 million on park renovation
The Rogers City Council votes to spend $10 million from the general fund reserves to renovate Northwest Park.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas residents shopping ahead of Thanksgiving
— The Wednesday before Thanksgiving can be a busy day for last-minute shoppers. “The parking lot looks full when you pull up but it's not bad," Thanksgiving shopper Olivia Havens said. Havens was at Harp's in Lowell and grabbing some last-minute items. "We're picking up some last-minute Thanksgiving...
nwahomepage.com
Where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in NWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s almost turkey time and if you’re looking for somewhere to spend the holiday, some local groups have you covered!. At the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks the Cocoon Collective is hosting its second Friendsgiving event. The Cocoon Collective is an organization that provides advocacy and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, which its founder, Sadie Stratton, said is even more important around the holidays.
KHBS
Community Thanksgiving meal to return in person in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The holidays aren't easy for everyone, but CARE Community Center in Rogers is working to make sure everyone can enjoy community and a good meal. John and Nicole Chervenyak are working hard to prepare food for hundreds for this Thanksgiving. The gathering is set for the...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million
A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Nightclub DJ donates tips to Club Q shooting victims, families
A DJ at C4 Nightclub & Lounge in Fayetteville will be donating half of his base pay and all of his tips to people impacted by the Colorado shooting at Club Q.
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
Stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day
Each year several retailers close up shop for Thanksgiving and with the pandemic, ones who normally do not close for Turkey Day decided to do so for the first time, continuing that move in 2022.
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
City of Neosho: “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch” about recent theft
The City of Neosho says, "You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch," to the person(s) involved with stealing Christmas decorations.
Four States Home Page
RANGE LINE BRIDGE IS OPEN
JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early. The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers. Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure. […]
933kwto.com
Springfield City Council Considers Renaming Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport
The Springfield City Council is considering renaming one of the terminals at Springfield-Branson National Airport in honor of one of the area’s largest political figures. In a release Thursday, the council says the will be discussing the renaming on November 28th. If approved, the name of the terminal would...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Rogers police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The Rogers Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on 601 W. Easy Street.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
Razorback lineman arrested for CashApping money to himself from woman's phone
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback football lineman Jalen St. John was arrested Tuesday after the Fayetteville Police Department executed a search warrant that was issued in March of 2021. According to the affidavit filed in Washington County Circuit Court, St. John and a friend of his went over to a...
KTTS
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
5newsonline.com
Sanders Named Butkus Award Finalist
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. The Denton, Texas, product has emerged as one of the nation’s top defensive playmakers this season. Sanders delivered his sixth...
