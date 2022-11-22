Forget the ten rings: Simu Liu only needed his ten fingers and a keyboard to square up against Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. The Shang-Chi star took to social media to address the numerous criticisms levied upon the Marvel franchise by the two filmmakers on Tuesday. "If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie," Liu tweeted. "I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."

2 DAYS AGO