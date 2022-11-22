Thanksgiving and football, a tradition like no other. But should you watch during dinner?

Football and Thanksgiving have become linked. It's a tradition that dates back to the 1800s when colleges and universities played on the holiday, but in 1934, it was picked up by the Detroit Lions. In the decades since, the NFL has become the prevailing force on Thanksgiving.

Now, NFL games are as much a turkey day tradition as mashed potatoes and stuffing.

But should you mix the two? Should a game be on during the Thanksgiving meal? And what about high schools and colleges? Should they start playing again on Thanksgiving?

Let's talk turkey and football, even throw in a few memories while we're at it. Columnists Berry Tramel and Jenni Carlson discuss.

Berry: You know, back East, there were some longstanding high school football traditions of playing on Thanksgiving. When I was covering high school football in 1982, Norman and Midwest City met in the state semifinals, and then-Norman coach Cotton Wade tried to talk the Bombers into playing Thanksgiving Day. Midwest City coach Dick Evans didn't go for it. Probably wise. My general feeling is I want other teams to play on Thanksgiving so I can watch, but not MY teams. I wouldn't want OU or OSU to play on Thanksgiving. It would mess up my favorite day of the year. I love Thanksgiving because it's great food, a full day of football and being around some of the people I care about most.

Jenni: I'm guessing that Lions fans in Detroit or Cowboys fans in Dallas have made football part of their Thanksgiving traditions. The hard part would be that random Thanksgiving when suddenly the team you cheer is playing on the holiday. It would mean rearranging traditions. But I still think it's cool to have a full day of football. The NFL has three games that span from lunch through dinner, and this year, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are playing Thanksgiving night. That makes for a great buffet of games. And hey, if OU and OSU ever wanted to play Bedlam on Thanksgiving night, say, to keep that rivalry alive, I'd rearrange my traditions for that tradition.

Berry: Sign me up for a Bedlam Thanksgiving. Or Bedlam Labor Day. Or Bedlam Valentine's Day. Anything to keep Bedlam alive so we don't get an extra OU-UTEP thriller or an extra OSU-Central Michigan showdown. Some people think of OU-Nebraska as a Thanksgiving staple. But in the post-World War II era, it was played on Thanksgiving Day just four times — 1965, 1966, 1971 and 1972. Heck, it was played on Thanksgiving weekend, just nine times in the 20 years of the 1970s and 1980s, the rivalry's glory days. That shows how we romanticize the series and Thanksgiving. Which says a lot about OU-Nebraska AND Thanksgiving. One of my memories from the 1971 Game of the Century was watching at my grandmother's house with a bunch of aunts and uncles. The game reached halftime, and I did what I would do now — flip the game over and watch the Cowboys-Rams game. Why watch people talk about football when you can watch people PLAY football. But my aunts and uncles shouted me down. I guess they didn't realize halftime was a timed event that you could easily monitor with clocks.

Jenni: I honestly don't have a clear football-on-Thanksgiving memory. I grew up a bit of a Dallas Cowboys fan. Those were the Danny White and Tony Dorsett days, but in truth, I probably loved the Cowboys as much as anything because they were in Dallas. And for a farm kid in Kansas, Dallas seemed a magical, mystical place. All that to say, I have no doubt I watched Cowboys games on Thanksgiving when I was wee, but I don't have any grand memories. Maybe the thing I remember most is hoping one team might build a big lead, make the game uninteresting and give me a chance for a quick nap. Turkey tryptophan knocks me out!

Berry: Try ham. You won't have that problem. To a Kansas farm kid, I assume Junction City seemed quite exotic, too. But I digress. I love Thanksgiving football. Heck, the NFL even does us a huge favor by putting on the Lions every Thanksgiving with an 11:30 a.m. kickoff. While helping Trish the Dish get ready for dinner, I can watch Detroit get smacked around by the Bears or the Vikings or the Packers. Then everyone arrives and you can turn down the sound so you don't have noise overload but the game remains on. And then around 12:30 or 1 p.m., you can turn off the game for dinner, since it's the Lions and who cares?

Jenni: Well, a few more people in Oklahoma care now because of Malcolm Rodriguez, the Wagoner native and Oklahoma State linebacker now starting for the Lions. This isn't Barry Sanders with the Lions, but still. It'll be cool to see an Oklahoman out there on Thanksgiving Day. But yes, leaving the game on even during the meal is fine in my book, too. Muted? I'd go that route, but I generally watch games with the sound turned way down; I watch games for a living, so I don't need announcers telling me what's happening. And no, Junction City wasn't exotic to this Kansas farm girl. But Manhattan was.

Berry: Hey, Manhattan is exotic to me. I've always thought it would be cool to be in Manhattan on Thanksgiving Day and catch the Macy's Parade and experience New York on a holiday. Oh, wait. You meant the Little Apple. My mistake.

Jenni: Wisenheimer.