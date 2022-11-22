Read full article on original website
Irene Cara, Star Of 'Sparkle' And 'Fame,' Dies At 63
The singer and actress made history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar for a non-acting role. Irene Cara, the singer and actress known for co-writing ‘Flashdance”s title track and for starring in the 1980 film ‘Fame’ has died. She was 63. Cara’s publicist,...
18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand
Different strokes for different folks.
New Music This Week: Omeretta The Great, Stormzy, Meek Mill And More
Today’s list also includes the video for Summer Walker and Sexxy Red’s “Sense Dat God Gave You,” along with Juicy J’s “Mind Yo Business.”. Happy Friday, folks. It’s our hope that you enjoyed your Thanksgiving, and that the day was filled with fellowship and amazing moments with loved ones. Now, we’ve got some great new music to get you and yours through the rest of the weekend.
AMC and Zoom To Launch Partnership To Turn Theatres Into Conference Rooms
The videoconferencing displays for audiences will reportedly range in size from 75 to 150. AMC and Zoom are aiming to make sure your next work meeting is unforgettable. In a news release, AMC announced “Zoom Rooms” whereby AMC be able to book three-hour blocks of time to virtually host their event across multiple markets at selected theatres nationwide. AMC said they’re responding to an increasingly evolving workforce that has ushered in increasingly hybrid work environments.
