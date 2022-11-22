ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Driver charged in fatal collision with OKC police officer dies

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsuAR_0jKKSiaY00

A man arrested and charged in connection with the fatal September crash that killed an Oklahoma City police officer has died, police say.

Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr., 51, of Oklahoma City, died "within the past couple of days," police officials told The Oklahoman Tuesday, more than a week after he'd been released from jail on bond.

"We were advised that he did pass away, but it's not anything that we're investigating on that part," said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "It's probably medical related, so we just have to refer everyone to the (medical examiner's) office."

Fraser was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and first-degree manslaughter after the death of Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, who was off-duty during the fatal collision on Sept. 29.

'She found her purpose':Hundreds honor Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke

Toxicology reports provided by state investigators confirmed via blood tests the presence of methamphetamine, a cough suppressant called dextromethorphan and cannabinols in Fraser's system at the time of the accident, The Oklahoman previously reported.

Fraser was booked into the Oklahoma County jail around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 9, and was released on bond around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, jail officials said. His bond was $50,000.

Oklahoma's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to determine the cause of Fraser's death. Officials with the medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash

EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
LAWTON, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Arrest warrant issued in quadruple homicide near Hennessey

UPDATE: (11/21/22 5:05 p.m.) The suspect had not been apprehended by 5 p.m. Monday, but Sheriff Dennis Banther said “I'm certain he isn’t in our area, though.” Authorities still have not publically identified the suspect named in the arrest warrant, other than to say that he's an Asian male.
HENNESSEY, OK
abc17news.com

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens

Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy