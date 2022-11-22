ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Atlanta Hawk Kevin Huerter "playing like Klay [and] Steph" according to Kevin Durant

By Garrett Chapman
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvlYa_0jKKShhp00

The former Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has enjoyed a fast start to the season with his new team in Sacramento, and it's starting to attract the attention of stars across the Association.

Huerter ranks seventh in the NBA with a white-hot 49.5 percentage on three-pointers, and his 7.4 attempts per game comfortably lead the other top-10 shooters in three-point percentage. He has knocked down at least four three-pointers in nine of the Kings' 15 games this season.

"Red Velvet" was popular during his time in Atlanta, but he only showed flashes of this level of play. Kevin Durant had a front-row seat to the K'Von experience on Sunday in the Nets' 153-121 demolition. After Huerter nailed five three-pointers and piled up 19 points in the win, Durant took to the Boardroom podcast to compare the former Atlanta Hawks guard to two of the NBA's best:

Praise doesn't much higher than that for Kevin Huerter.

Durant, a former teammate of both Curry and Thompson at Golden State from 2017-2019, knows something about how dominant those two can be. The "Splash Brothers" are the most dominant three-point tandem in NBA history and their shooting has propelled the Warriors to four NBA titles.

Still only 24 years old, the guard is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category, but now he clearly has the endorsement of an NBA legend.

The Atlanta Hawks traded the former first-round pick this past offseason in exchange for Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless (who is no longer on the roster), and a future first-round pick despite signing him to a four-year, $65 million deal ahead of the 2021 season. With the recent struggles of the team on the perimeter, maybe they'll be wanting this one back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy