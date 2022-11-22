Former Atlanta Hawk Kevin Huerter "playing like Klay [and] Steph" according to Kevin Durant

The former Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has enjoyed a fast start to the season with his new team in Sacramento, and it's starting to attract the attention of stars across the Association.

Huerter ranks seventh in the NBA with a white-hot 49.5 percentage on three-pointers, and his 7.4 attempts per game comfortably lead the other top-10 shooters in three-point percentage. He has knocked down at least four three-pointers in nine of the Kings' 15 games this season.

"Red Velvet" was popular during his time in Atlanta, but he only showed flashes of this level of play. Kevin Durant had a front-row seat to the K'Von experience on Sunday in the Nets' 153-121 demolition. After Huerter nailed five three-pointers and piled up 19 points in the win, Durant took to the Boardroom podcast to compare the former Atlanta Hawks guard to two of the NBA's best:

Praise doesn't much higher than that for Kevin Huerter.

Durant, a former teammate of both Curry and Thompson at Golden State from 2017-2019, knows something about how dominant those two can be. The "Splash Brothers" are the most dominant three-point tandem in NBA history and their shooting has propelled the Warriors to four NBA titles.

Still only 24 years old, the guard is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category, but now he clearly has the endorsement of an NBA legend.

The Atlanta Hawks traded the former first-round pick this past offseason in exchange for Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless (who is no longer on the roster), and a future first-round pick despite signing him to a four-year, $65 million deal ahead of the 2021 season. With the recent struggles of the team on the perimeter, maybe they'll be wanting this one back.