Doug Lesmerises: National title is important but right now Michigan is at the forefront for Ryan Day
Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the resurgence of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, how this year's matchup compares to last season, injury questions for both teams, the fan pressure on Ryan Day entering this game, whether either team has a chance to make the CFB Playoff with a loss and if Jaxon Smith-Njigba will play another game for the Buckeyes.
