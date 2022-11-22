ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

As FTX crumbled, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas penthouse was put up for sale. The listing was a fake

The marina at the luxury Albany resort, the location of Sam Bankman-Fried's penthouse. After an apparent listing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in the Bahamas went viral earlier this week, Fortune has learned that the listing was a fake, with the real estate firm describing it as a “web malfunction.” The page has since been taken down, with the URL now showing “page not found.”
Houston Chronicle

FTX's Bahamas crypto empire: Stimulants, subterfuge and a spectacular collapse

NASSAU, Bahamas - Before Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion empire imploded, Margaux Avedisian remembers thinking there was something unsettling about the cryptocurrency wunderkind. Bankman-Fried had become a legend by pushing an image of monkish aloofness, vowing to forsake the allures of his extraordinary wealth - sleeping on beanbag chairs, driving a...
