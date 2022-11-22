Read full article on original website
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
FTX, Bankman-Fried's parents, senior execs bought $121M worth of Bahamas properties: report
Property records in the Bahamas indicate that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives went on a real estate buying spree, a report says.
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Spent $2,500 On Food — A Day — in The Bahamas. He Also Owned $40 Million Penthouse.
Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated ventures went up in flames this month, but Bankman-Fried was reportedly living lavishly in the Bahamas right before it all went down.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
As FTX crumbled, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas penthouse was put up for sale. The listing was a fake
The marina at the luxury Albany resort, the location of Sam Bankman-Fried's penthouse. After an apparent listing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in the Bahamas went viral earlier this week, Fortune has learned that the listing was a fake, with the real estate firm describing it as a “web malfunction.” The page has since been taken down, with the URL now showing “page not found.”
bitcoinist.com
FTX Shopping Spree: Sam Bankman-Fried Bought Employees Homes In The Bahamas
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform being held responsible for the recent crash of the crypto market, once again found itself in the dark side of the news following a (not surprising!) discovery that involved its employees and advisors. In his attempt to help shed light on how the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned...
10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...
FTX bankruptcy hearing unveils latest developments in crypto exchange's collapse
The first hearing in FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy revealed the latest details involving the crypto firm's downfall, including a new criminal investigation.
Elizabeth Holmes: Judge recommends Texas prison for Theranos founder
A federal judge has recommended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begin serving her prison sentence of 11-plus years for fraud at a prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
FTX bankruptcy pits US vs. Bahamas in battle for billions
A Delaware judge will hear a motion Tuesday seeking to transfer the Chapter 15 case filed by provisional liquidators in the Bahamas to the jurisdiction of the Delaware bankruptcy court.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
Butterball CEO dismisses Thanksgiving dinner shifting to chicken: Most will have turkey as 'centerpiece'
Despite turkey prices rising 23% this year, Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain argues it'll still be the Thanksgiving "centerpiece," not a chicken substitute.
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Russia oil price cap a ‘stupid and futile gesture’ that won’t work, analyst warns
Market analyst Phil Flynn and GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan discuss a Russian oil price cap's impact on U.S. oil and gas prices during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam'
An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate "Grandparents Scam."
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
Houston Chronicle
FTX's Bahamas crypto empire: Stimulants, subterfuge and a spectacular collapse
NASSAU, Bahamas - Before Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion empire imploded, Margaux Avedisian remembers thinking there was something unsettling about the cryptocurrency wunderkind. Bankman-Fried had become a legend by pushing an image of monkish aloofness, vowing to forsake the allures of his extraordinary wealth - sleeping on beanbag chairs, driving a...
FTX’s small investors biggest losers in fallout: Former FDIC Chair Bair
Former FDIC chair Sheila Bair explained to FOX Business how FTX's top 50 investors stand to lose big -- but all others will likely see nothing at all.
Sheetz drops gas prices during Thanksgiving week to $1.99 a gallon
Sheetz is reducing the price of gas to $1.99 a gallon ahead of Thanksgiving from Nov. 21 until Nov. 28 at 368 stores that offer the Unleaded 88.
