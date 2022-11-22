ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Crash causes delays on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Dr O’dell Owens passes away

Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Person struck on I-70 in critical condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 29. When crews arrived on scene, they found one person injured, which was transported to Miami Valley Hospital […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”

Large-scale store remodeling was introduced early this year by Walmart’s corporate office, and is presently taking effect around the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com and WDTN.com.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
