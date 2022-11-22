Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
Fox 19
$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Crash causes delays on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
Cincinnati Herald
Dr O’dell Owens passes away
Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
Restoration at Dorothy Lane Market to impact traffic until work is completed
The Montgomery County Environmental Services restoration of Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood is expected to impact traffic until the work is completed, according to the Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering. The restoration work is to repair damage caused by a water main break that occured on Friday,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury, entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injury and possible entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Person struck on I-70 in critical condition
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 29. When crews arrived on scene, they found one person injured, which was transported to Miami Valley Hospital […]
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Wrongfully convicted Fairborn man awarded $45M by federal jury
DAYTON — A Fairborn man who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades in prison was just awarded the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. Roger Dean Gillispie, served 20 years in prison for the rape and kidnappings of three women in Miami and Harrison Townships that he did not commit.
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”
Large-scale store remodeling was introduced early this year by Walmart’s corporate office, and is presently taking effect around the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com and WDTN.com.
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash on US-42 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on US-42 in Warren County. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to North US-42 at Cedar Hill Road to reports of a crash involving a tractor and a semi-trailer. The driver of the tractor was...
