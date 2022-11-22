Significant Manchester United news has soccer world buzzing

Important Manchester United news was reported on Tuesday and had the soccer world buzzing. The club might finally be up for sale.

On Tuesday, a Sky News report from England said that the Glazer family intends to sell Manchester United . Sky Sports News also tweeted Tuesday, “According to Sky News, the Glazer family are exploring the possibility of selling Manchester United after their 17-year reign as owners.”

Mark Kleinman of Sky News went into further detail. Kleinman tweeted , “Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are to explore a sale of the club as part of a review of options that could also include selling a minority interest. An outright sale would bring an end to 17 years of controversial ownership.”

The Glazer family has owned the club since 2005. Manchester United fans have, by and large, not enjoyed their time as owners. The Glazer family’s purchase of the club led to it being sunk into debt. There have been various protests against the owners as recently as this summer.

Last May, a Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea had to be called off after fans stormed the club’s stadium , Old Trafford.

Needless to say, Man U fans are very happy at the possibility of a sale of the club. The soccer world reacted to the shocking news on an already big day for the club.

[ Sky Sports News , Mark Kleinman ]

