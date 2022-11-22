Police Investigate Shooting of 2 Victims at Luxury Apartment Building in Hollywood

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were shot at the El Centro Luxury Apartments located on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles around 10:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Zak Holman / KNN

The victims were shot when the suspect produced a handgun during a verbal altercation, according to LAPD. Both victims – one male White, one male Black in their 30’s – were transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department and are reported to be in stable condition, stated LAPD.

LAPD could not confirm at this time exactly where the shooting occurred at the location.

Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division officers responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

A male Black suspect is currently outstanding.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

