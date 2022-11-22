ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Biden extends freeze on student loan payments AGAIN: White House puts fees on hold as it battles to save its $500 billion forgiveness program in lawsuits saying it as an abuse of power

By Morgan Phillips, Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

President Biden is planning to extend the pause on student loan payments by at most another eight months, keeping interest from accruing on the debts until legal battles play out.

Amid the legal back-and-forth over the Biden administration's plan, federal borrowers have been left in limbo as to whether up to $20,000 of their debts will be erased. Payments were set to begin again January 1, but the White House will now push that date back to either 60 days after the plan is given court-ordered approval to move forward or 60 days after June 30 if the litigation has not been resolved by then.

Federal borrowers will now have an over-three year break from repaying their loans, as the moratorium was first implemented in March 2020.

'Callous efforts to block student debt relief in the courts have caused tremendous financial uncertainty for millions of borrowers who cannot set their family budgets or even plan for the holidays without a clear picture of their student debt obligations, and it's just plain wrong,' said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement.

'We're extending the payment pause because it would be deeply unfair to ask borrowers to pay a debt that they wouldn't have to pay, were it not for the baseless lawsuits brought by Republican officials and special interests.'

Earlier this week the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to weigh in and do away with an 'erroneous injunction' against their plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4mcz_0jKKSIpm00
A U.S. appeals court has extended a block on President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt at the urging of six Republican-led states, a court filing on Monday showed

The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration from wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in federal student loans, citing the 'irreversible impact' debt forgiveness would have.

The three-judge panel said the injunction would remain in place until 'further order of this court or the Supreme Court,' pending an appeal of a lower court decision to allow the student loan program to move forward.

The Education Department has now stopped accepting new applications for relief. The department said it will hold applications from the more than 26 million borrowers who have already applied for forgiveness.

House Education and Labor Committee Republicans tore into the extension.

'This policy costs taxpayers BILLIONS every month it continues. A return to repayment is long overdue,' they wrote on Twitter.

Other Republicans assailed the extension while Democrats celebrated it.

'The Biden Administration just paused student loan repayment AGAIN. Reckless moves like this are part of the reason #Bidenflation is so bad,' Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich, wrote on Twitter.

A lower court had on October 21 dismissed the case made by Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina, arguing they had no standing to sue.

The main obstacle for those looking to put forth a legal administration to the Biden administration's plan has been finding a plaintiff they can prove has been harmed by the policy.

The appeals court determined Monday that Missouri had a legal standing to bring forth the case because a major loan servicer headquartered in the state, Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, or MOHELA, would lose revenue under the plan.

'And since at least one party likely has standing, we need not address the standing of the other states,' the panel concluded.

Biden's plan would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other student borrowers who make up to $125,000.

The average student loan balance is currently over $30,000.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office in September calculated the debt forgiveness would eliminate about $430 billion of the outstanding $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt and about 40 million people would benefit.

The plan has attracted a whole host of legal challenges, most of which have been unsuccessful. The Supreme Court rebuffed a request from a Wisconsin taxpayers' group to block the policy multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPzih_0jKKSIpm00
In September, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said the plan was expected to cost $400billion over the next 30 years. Student loan debt has reached $1.73 trillion 

The Education Department had relied on a law known as the HEROES Act, where Congress gave the president the power to erase or pause student loan debts in time of national emergency and cited Covid-19 as the emergency.

Republican-led states have said the program is executive overreach because the post-9/11 HEROES Act was designated for emergencies like a terrorist attack.

Education Sec. Miguel Cardona said he wanted to process as many debt relief applications as they could before payments resume in January.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget expects the student loan plan to cost taxpayers roughly $500 billion.

Comments / 83

nobodycaresaboutthelaws
5d ago

It's amazing that he will fight for some of us but not all of us! Could be putting freeze on medical costs, hospital bills, but NO! He is not the President he seems to think he is!

Reply(3)
37
YumaJoy
3d ago

Wow!!!! Democrats are against people being responsible. They knew the terms when they took out the loans. They could have gotten jobs. No pity from me.

Reply(2)
19
Griff
3d ago

I find it ironic that the Gen Z people are screaming that everyone needs to buy an electric vehicle, yet they can’t find the money to pay off their student loans. 🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(4)
13
Related
Daily Mail

Fauci's farewell goes off the rails: White House shuts down reporters asking Biden's retiring adviser about COVID origins - as he suggests Americans get tested and boosted before Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci made his final appearance in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, triggering chaotic scenes as reporters bombarded him with questions about the origins of COVID-19. He delivered a message to Americans to get booster vaccines and reflected on his time as one of the country's top...
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
Investopedia

Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
INDIANA STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
CBS News

Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.

About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Salon

"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
NBC News

With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo

The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

694K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy