ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Gizmodo
The Xbox 360 Controller is Back, and Now it Natively Works With Modern Consoles
You never forget your first game console, but like the bond between a newborn and parent, the bond between a gamer and their first controller is even stronger, forging muscle memories that will last a lifetime. And if your first console happened to be the Xbox 360, you might be thrilled to learn that Hyperkin is bringing it back—sort of—with Xbox One and Series X|S compatibility.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
PlayStation Black Friday 2022 Deals Are On: PS Plus, PS5 Games, and More
PlayStation's Black Friday 2022 deals are kicking off a week early, so you can get started on your holiday shopping with discounts on PS Plus memberships, a wide range of games for the PS5 and PS4, DualSense controllers, headsets, and more. All of the details you need can be found below.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
PS6 and the next Xbox won't launch until at least 2028, Sony and Microsoft suggest
New court documents indicate a release date after 2027
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
Polygon
The hardest Tetris game ever is coming to Switch and PS4
A famously tough arcade version of Tetris is being ported to consoles for the first time since its release in 1998. Publisher Hamster Corporation will release Arika’s Tetris: The Grand Master for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1, as reported by Famitsu (via VGC), and confirmed on Twitter by Arika itself.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Engadget
The best Black Friday game console deals on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and others
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Demand for the...
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
