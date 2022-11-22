Effective: 2022-11-25 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the Watch area through Saturday morning. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected with higher rates up to 4 inches per hour in the stronger and slower moving storms. Locations that have already received heavy rain on Thursday, especially across southeastern Harris county and Brazoria county will be most vulnerable to flooding. There might be periods with little to no rainfall, but when heavy rains return late Friday the flood risk will increase. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX ・ 59 MINUTES AGO