Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Galveston Island A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Galveston, eastern Brazoria and south central Chambers Counties through 545 PM CST At 515 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jamaica Beach, or over Galveston Island West End, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, La Marque, Hitchcock, Galveston Pier 21, Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Tiki Island, Pelican Island, Galveston State Park, Crystal Beach, Schlitterbahn, Scholes Field, The Strand, Port Bolivar, Offatts Bayou, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Bolivar Peninsula and Moody Gardens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island, Matagorda Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the Watch area through Saturday morning. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected with higher rates up to 4 inches per hour in the stronger and slower moving storms. Locations that have already received heavy rain on Thursday, especially across southeastern Harris county and Brazoria county will be most vulnerable to flooding. There might be periods with little to no rainfall, but when heavy rains return late Friday the flood risk will increase. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Brazoria by NWS
Flood Watch issued for Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Jackson by NWS
Flood Watch issued for Southern Liberty by NWS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Galveston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 18:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Galveston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GALVESTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CST The strongest portion of the storms which prompted the warning have moved out into the Gulf where a Special Marine Warning remains in effect. Therefore, the Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Galveston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Galveston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Galveston County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CST. * At 548 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of San Leon to Galveston Pier 21 to near Schlitterbahn, moving east at 20 mph. A wind gust to 61 mph was observed at Scholes Field in association with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Galveston Pier 21, Pelican Island, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Bolivar Peninsula, Crystal Beach, The Strand and Port Bolivar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Austin, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Austin; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Waller FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the Watch area through Saturday morning. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected with higher rates up to 4 inches per hour in the stronger and slower moving storms. Locations that have already received heavy rain on Thursday, especially across southeastern Harris county and Brazoria county will be most vulnerable to flooding. There might be periods with little to no rainfall, but when heavy rains return late Friday the flood risk will increase. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Austin, Chambers, Coastal Harris, Coastal Jackson by NWS
Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 14:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 08:16:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Harris FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Chambers and Harris. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. While rainfall has mostly come to an end, water may be slow to recede over the next few hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 539 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen today, and this water may be slow to recede. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, Channelview, Highlands, Barrett, northwestern Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington, San Jacinto State Park, eastern Houston Ship Channel and Ellington Field. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 16:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CST. * At 418 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pasadena, northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, South Houston, Channelview, Highlands, Cloverleaf, Barrett, northern Clear Lake, northeastern South Belt / Ellington, Greater Hobby Area, Golfcrest / Bellfort / Reveille, San Jacinto State Park, Houston Ship Channel, Ellington Field, Meadowbrook / Allendale and Edgebrook Area. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Genoa Red Bluff Road at Armand Bayou, Woodford Street at Carpenters Bayou, Garth Road at Goose Creek East Fork, Evalyn Wilson Park Road at Berry Bayou, Market Street at Tributary of Carpenters Bayou, West 13th St (Greenshadow Drive) at bridge, SH 134 (Independence Pkwy) at Lynchburg Ferry and Edgebrook Drive. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Newton; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas South Central Newton County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CST. * At 450 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, Westlake, West Orange, Vinton, Iowa, Reeves, Starks, Mauriceville, Grand Lake, Lake Charles Regional Airport and Moss Bluff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
