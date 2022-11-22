ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inquisitr.com

TBT: Miley Cyrus Looked Stunning In A Metallic Bodysuit As She Tried To Sing 'Hoedown Throwdown'

Miley Cyrus sizzled in a skintight and metallic bodysuit as she marked a major milestone earlier this year. The 29-year-old singer and former Disney star made March headlines for taking to social media to shout out her former Hannah Montana days. She posted to TikTok to celebrate 15 years since first airing on the teeny-bopper show. Miley wowed as she flaunted her trim figure, mic-in-hand, also delivering a version of Hoedown Showdown as she showed off her powerful vocals. At the time, Miley was also in the news for performing at the Lollapalooza music festival, where her video came from.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Inquisitr.com

Trisha Yearwood Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress

Trisha chose to accessorize with a matching earring and necklace set while sporting her trademark blonde hair. She wore a black floral dress with a ruched waist and matched pointed shoes with crystal patterns. However, Her husband kept things simple by donning a pair of regular trousers, a black button-up shirt, and a cowboy hat. They looked adorable together.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
