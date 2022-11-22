The Bettendorf Police Department and CASI present the 2022 Senior Tree, benefiting seniors in need. The Senior Tree is at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St. After picking an ornament from the tree, buy the gift(s) for a local senior and return them to the police department with the ornament. The packages should not be wrapped (they can be delivered in a gift bag.)

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO