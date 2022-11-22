Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”
The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ticketmaster cancels future Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales admitting they aren’t…ready for it
In the wake of extreme public outcry and one of the worst ticket presale operations of all time, ticket-selling monopoly Ticketmaster has cancelled sales for Taylor Swift tickets, which were supposed to go on sale to the public on Friday. Ticketmaster shared the news in a tweet on Thursday. “Due...
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Ticket Prices Amid Taylor Swift Tour Drama
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster (LYV.N) could handle large demand.
Arizona Woman Says She Was Charged $9K For Taylor Swift Tickets She Never Even Got
Ticketmaster and other ticket sits have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons here recently, as their presale has become an ever living nightmare for extremely popular artists who sell their tickets through the site. In particular, getting tickets for Taylor Swift and Tyler Childers last week was...
Bruce Springsteen addresses his ticket prices that reached $5,000 amid Taylor Swift concert sale disaster: 'Most of our tickets are totally affordable'
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.
Ticketmaster cancels the general sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, leaving angry fans stuck with $45,000 tickets from resellers
To the frustration of millions of fans, the general sale for the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been canceled, Ticketmaster announced Thursday. It’s (not) a love story between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster after the general sale for the U.S. leg of the pop star’s Eras Tour was canceled by the events company Thursday.
wmagazine.com
Taylor Swift Finally Addresses the Eras Tour Ticketmaster Mess
On Friday, Taylor Swift finally shared a statement about the absolute chaos her fans have been dealing with as they try to buy tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. Faced with insanely long online waits, confusing emails, dynamic pricing setting them back tens of thousands of dollars, and reports of accidental overcharging, the Swifties were on the verge of rioting and asking themselves some painful questions: Is capitalism bad? And does Taylor Swift love capitalism?
Why Ticket Brokers Can Get Taylor Swift Tickets and You Cannot
A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Ticketmaster/Live Nation megamerger—approved in 2010 by a seemingly asleep-at-the-wheel Obama administration—has led to a disastrous outcome for music fans. In that case, I was writing about Blink-182 fans who were mad that "dynamic pricing" determined by algorithms led to astronomical prices for its reunion tour.
What could you buy for the price of a ticket to see Taylor Swift
The general sale for Taylor Swift tickets has been canceled by Ticketmaster, and on the secondary market, it can get quite expensive. Here are three other ways you could spend your money instead of being front row center for The Eras Tour.
Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
The DOJ is investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for its snafu regarding ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.... The post Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco appeared first on Outsider.
NPR
Ticket scalpers and the Taylor Swift fiasco (Encore)
Note: this episode originally ran in November 2021. If you were lucky enough to win the Ticketmaster lottery for Taylor Swift tour tickets: screw you, but congratulations. For everyone else, options to attend one of the shows are dwindling–and with tickets selling for as much as $28,000 on the resale market, buying scalped tickets is looking tough to swallow.
SFGate
Better Than Revenge: Swifties Help Expose Ticketmaster’s Monopoly
“There’s no nice way to tell 10 million Swifties, ‘There are no tickets,’” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a day after the company’s colossal failure to deliver Taylor Swift tickets to fans who hoped to see her Eras Tour. He added: “So they do what they do and they go to social, and we deal with that every day.”
Taylor Swift Fans Are Demanding Justice After Ticketmaster Presale Meltdown
Taylor Swift fans are beyond pissed after Ticketmaster websites across the nation “broke” this week, causing delays and disappointment for those desperate for coveted tickets to see Swift live for the first time in five years at her upcoming Eras tour. As many predicted, the process of obtaining...
Congress to Hold Antitrust Hearing on Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Chaos
Congress is officially set to hold an antitrust hearing on Ticketmaster after the chaos that ensued as a result of Taylor Swift's tour 2023 presale last week, according to Reuters. The hearing will be conducted by a U.S. Senate antitrust panel to highlight the lack of competition within the live...
