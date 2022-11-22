Read full article on original website
Norma J. Batchelder
MEREDITH — Norma J. Batchelder, of 153 Parade Road, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Forest View Manor, Meredith. Born in Franklin, Norma was the daughter of the late Channing and Isadore (Martel) Worden. She spent her childhood years in Franklin, attending Franklin schools. In high school, she was active in field hockey and proudly played the trumpet in the marching band.
Robert A. LaBelle, 85
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida — Robert A. LaBelle, 85, dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, and friend to all, passed away November 18, 2022, after a short illness. Bob was born to Irvin and Bernadette LaBelle on April 12, 1937. He lived in Northfield, New Hampshire, until after the death of his wife in 2014, which ended 53 years of marriage. In 2015 he moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to be near family.
Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
Pool players raise food for St. Vincent de Paul
LACONIA — On Saturday the 19th Pool players came from across the region, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to play in the Tavern Players Magazine’s 27th annual “Turkey Shoot Out” to help raise food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The event was held at the Granite State Music Hall in downtown Laconia. Last years event was held in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, but Ron Boucher who heads up the event said, “I need to bring this back home, our area needs all the help it can get in these trying times.”
Compass Academy points students in a new direction
FRANKLIN — Inside St. Gabriel Parish Center on Elkins Street, in a section that once housed St. Mary’s Catholic School, Compass Classical Academy — a public charter school — is changing student futures, one by one. Its strategy is a mix of innovation, tradition, structure, creativity...
Seeking old Moultonborough photos for new book project
MOULTONBOROUGH — Calling all Moultonborough and area residents: Jane and Christina are looking for old photos of Moultonborough for a new book project. Many are familiar with the Arcadia “Images of America” book series, and it’s time to do one on Moultonborough. Jane Rice, longtime librarian,...
Ashland Elementary School honors veterans in school-wide assembly
ASHLAND — For the first time in several years, Ashland Elementary School students and staff were able to gather together for a special Veteran’s Day assembly. Team Respect teacher, Brian Jones, planned and led the event in the school cafeteria. The morning began with introductions from the three...
MaryAnne Skawinski: Thanks to sponsors and friends of We Care Concert
Altrusa International of Meredith would like to sincerely thank our sponsors — business and friends alike — whose financial support during our recent fundraiser in partnership with Temple B’nai Israel and the very successful We Care Concert. As the recipient of the net proceeds from this event, your support enables us to continue our work in the communities we serve. Thank you also to our ticket donor friends whose generosity allowed us to provide free tickets to our local fire department, veterans, and area nursing homes to come and enjoy the show.
More questions remain as suspect in New Hampshire manhunt is arraigned
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say is connected to two separate incidents in rural New Hampshire towns was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder on Friday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned in superior court on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Carlos Quintong, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
Barrington woman killed, several others injured after rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Barrington woman died and several others were injured after a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth. New Hampshire State Police said five hours after the crash, Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Ceppetelli was a student at Salve Regina University and...
Inflation costs hit Maine Christmas tree industry
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The turkey was barely cold the morning after Thanksgiving. But, for many, the next holiday has already arrived. Cold rain didn’t stop families from browsing rows of balsams for the perfect Christmas tree in South Portland on Friday. The local Rotary Club has been...
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
Laconia cold weather, low-barrier homeless shelter to open
LACONIA — The City of Laconia will have a low-barrier cold weather shelter to offer safety to those who are experiencing homelessness. The initiative is a result of public concern about the growing homelessness issue, and the work of Laconia’s Homelessness Task Force led by Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and recent community-wide discussions led by Laconia Police Detective Eric Adams and Navigating Recovery’s Daisy Pierce.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were arrested.
Person taken into custody after shootings, multi-town search in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Following a multi-town search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another man was...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
