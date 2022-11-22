Read full article on original website
Woodbridge, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Patriot High School football team will have a game with Freedom High School - Woodbridge on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Leesburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with Loudoun County High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Nokesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Warren County High School football team will have a game with Brentsville District High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Behind its offensive line, Brown’s long runs, Shepherd gets playoff win
SHEPHERDSTOWN — There weren’t many points scored. There weren’t many Shepherd mistakes. And those in attendance bundled against the imposing cold were treated to an “anybody’s game” on Saturday, when the Rams turned away New Haven, 16-13, in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region One playoffs at Ram Stadium.
WTOP
Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title
The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
247Sports
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract
Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
Popculture
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses on Stage After 'Cardiac Event'
Kix's longtime drummer, Jimmy Chalfant, found himself in a scary situation after he collapsed on stage following a solo due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the drummer collapsed n Virginia after completing his finale solo on Nov. 18, with EMS and ambulance arriving within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
Man wanted in Virginia found in Jamestown, police say
Covenant Manor is located on W. 3rd Street.
PhillyBite
Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?
WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
Inside Nova
Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Southwest D.C. early yesterday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating this shooting, which took place shortly before 3 am. A report of gunshots led police to the 4000 Block of South Capitol Street. There, police discovered 44-year-old Sherif Akande of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and his back. Akande was pronounced dead at the scene. There have been no arrests at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
6 teens, including 13-year-old girl, among those facing vehicle-related charges in DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD added that four other adults face similar charges. A list of those arrested, and which charges each faces, can be found...
fox5dc.com
Thieves loot gun store in Rockville
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Thieves burglarized a gun store in Rockville Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspects. Montgomery County police are investigating the robbery at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd. While details are scant for now, police said around 1 a.m. Friday a black...
fox5dc.com
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
theriver953.com
FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
