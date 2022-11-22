ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Loving and serving students’ to the end. Many share memories of Wake principal who died.

By T. Keung Hui
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

A beloved longtime Wake County principal who unexpectedly died at school on Monday is being remembered as a fierce leader who cared deeply for her students.

Families at Lufkin Road Middle in Apex were stunned to learn Monday that Karen Sinders, the principal for the past 10 years, had died. Gregg Sinders, her husband, said that his wife was a great leader who will leave behind a legacy of service.

“She got to do what she loved doing to the end — loving and serving students!” Gregg Sinders said in an interview Tuesday. “She needed them as much as they needed her.”

The PTA at Lufkin Road Middle said Sinders “will be deeply missed.”

“Mrs. Sinders was a ferocious advocate for Lufkin Road and a clear leader for the students, faculty, and school,” the PTA posted on Facebook on Monday night . “We at the PTA remember her as a woman of grace and a keen sense of awareness that Lufkin is not just a school but a home for many of our students.”

No cause of death has been publicly announced.

‘Loved by her’

Gregg Sinders said his wife started her education career as an attendance clerk at Apex High School. Their three children attended school in Wake County.

The family later moved to Indiana, where Sinders was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

She returned to North Carolina in 2012 to become principal of Lufkin Middle. Sinders was among the longest-serving principals to stay at the same Wake school.

“Karen never did anything for recognition,” Gregg Sinders said. “But the teachers, students and families knew they were loved by her.”

‘Always put students first’

Multiple condolence messages have poured in since the news of her death.

“The Oak Grove Family is holding our @lufkintweets friends and neighbors in our thoughts and prayers during this sad time,” Stephanie Bias, the principal of Oak Grove Elementary in Cary, tweeted Tuesday . “Karen Sinders was a friend and colleague that warmed your heart with a smile. Her passion for her job, her school community and her students was undeniable.”

Green Level High School in Cary tweeted Tuesday that Sinders “was a warm and caring person who always put students first!”

T ravis Shillings, the principal of North Ridge Elementary in Raleigh, tweeted Tuesday that Sinders “was a steady and supportive leader to all that she served on a daily basis.”

“Karen Sinders was a strong woman and leader who loved her school,” Erin May, principal of Olive Chapel Elementary in Apex, tweeted Monday . “Our condolences and thoughts are with all impacted.”

The Wake County school system has partnered with Transitions GriefCare to assist students, staff members and others. The services are free.

The News & Observer

