Walmart shooting - latest: Andre Bing ‘targeted’ specific victims in Chesapeake rampage, witness says
A 16-year-old has been identified as one of the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart store mass shooting. Fernando Chavez Jr along with five others was fatally shot and at least four others suffered injuries when gunman Andre Bing opened fire at the department store on Tuesday.A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of the gunman, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive. A law enforcement source told...
1 Dead, 16 After SUV Crashes Into Apple Store
At least one person has died and 16 people were injured after an SUV crashed into the front of an Apple store.
Thanksgiving high school football games in western Massachusetts
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in western Massachusetts without some high school football games Thursday morning!
