A St. Joseph man is in serious condition after an accident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 29 in St. Joseph. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep driven by Ashley N. McClellan, 26, St. Joseph, had slowed for a crash and began to merge into the passing lane, but was cut off by another vehicle. The Jeep stopped in the roadway and was struck from behind by a 2020 Toyota driven by Eddismael Pereira Ayala, 38, St. Joseph.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO