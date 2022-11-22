Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
Current momentum signals bright future of downtown St. Joseph
A St. Joseph city councilmember has high hopes for the future. of the city’s downtown. District Four Councilmember Michael Grimm says there is a lot. happening downtown, including the rehabilitation of the old Hatfield Building. “You go on down the street and the old tire building is being. redone,”...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man in serious condition after Tuesday accident on I-29
A St. Joseph man is in serious condition after an accident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 29 in St. Joseph. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep driven by Ashley N. McClellan, 26, St. Joseph, had slowed for a crash and began to merge into the passing lane, but was cut off by another vehicle. The Jeep stopped in the roadway and was struck from behind by a 2020 Toyota driven by Eddismael Pereira Ayala, 38, St. Joseph.
myqcountry.com
Giving thanks really can have a positive impact on your life
We sometimes rush past Thanksgiving on our way to the. Christmas shopping season. We shouldn’t, according to a Missouri Western State University. Christine Ziemer says it’s important to pause and reflect on. all that we have to be grateful for. “I think especially at this time of year,...
Comments / 0