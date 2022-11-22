ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Sportsbook added to JACK Casino in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — JACK Entertainment has revealed their new betJACK Sportsbook inside of their casino in downtown Cleveland. The 6,000 square foot sportsbook has five betting windows, as well as 20 kiosks for guests to place wagers on sports. “We think that this is going to be one of the...
WKYC

