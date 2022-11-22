Read full article on original website
owossoindependent.com
Durand City Council Welcomes New Members
DURING THE MONDAY, Nov. 14 Durand City Council Special Meeting the election of new council members was held. Shown (from left) are Mayor Jeff Brands, Council member Sarah Pettit, Mayor Pro-Tem Rich Folaran and Council member Nick Florindi. (Independent Photos/Melissa Shepard) During the Monday, Nov. 14 Durand City Council meeting,...
Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor
FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
Flushing City Council appoints new member after death of Councilman Dan Fralick
FLUSHING, MI -- The City Council has appointed a new member following the death of longtime resident and first-term Councilman Dan Fralick. Council members appointed David Lewicki, a former city firefighter and Flushing citizen of the year, to complete the term of Fralick, who died Nov. 9, during a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.
MLive.com
End of Saginaw’s water moratorium shutoff slashed unpaid bills total by $700K
SAGINAW, MI — When a water utility shutoff moratorium ended in July, Saginaw City Hall staff estimated there was $1.7 million total in unpaid bills from city residents. Since then, the unpaid tally dropped to about $960,000, said Lori Brown, the city’s finance director. She said many of...
Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement
FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
Genesee County general election results get certification, multiple write-in winners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Nov. 8 general election results have been certified by the Genesee County Board of Canvassers, the clerk’s office announced Wednesday morning. Official results can be found on the Genesee County clerk’s website at this link. There are no significant changes from the...
Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up
SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
MLive.com
Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday
FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
WNEM
Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
WNEM
Midland announces winning snowplow names
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
Scam calls promising utility ‘refunds’ making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Police are warning Bay City residents of phone scams. Bay City issued a notice on Monday, Nov. 21 stating that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls. The calls falsely state that the potential victim has a refund due and to press ‘1′ for more information, according to the city.
Covenant HealthCare seeks to hire 182 nurses, with some positions paying $33 or more per hour
SAGINAW, MI — Covenant HealthCare is recruiting registered nurses to fill nearly 200 positions, with some paying $33 or more per hour. The Saginaw-based health care system is hosting a nursing career fair and networking and training event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5400 Mackinaw Road, in the lower-level conference room.
Saginaw woman pleads to repeatedly shooting other woman in January 2021
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman accused of repeatedly shooting another woman nearly two years ago has accepted a plea offer rather than take her chances at trial. Cortney C. Washington, 33, on Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded no contest to single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm. The former charge is a 10-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year sentence to be served consecutively with any related stint.
MLive.com
Flint community remembers Club Q victims at memorial church service
FLINT, MI -- Jelecia Geraghty’s first instinct after hearing about the Club Q shooting was to check on her people. Geraghty, a Flint resident, has a close friend that lives in Colorado and has been to the LGBTQ nightclub before. It was her first instinct after hearing news of the shooting that killed five and injured several others.
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client
FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
WNEM
Delta College hosting day-camp on Black Friday
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Delta College is hosting a fall day-away camp for children on Black Friday. Parents can drop off their 5 to 12-year-old children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include pool time, crafting and games to name a few. Children need to bring a...
