Saginaw, MI

owossoindependent.com

Durand City Council Welcomes New Members

DURING THE MONDAY, Nov. 14 Durand City Council Special Meeting the election of new council members was held. Shown (from left) are Mayor Jeff Brands, Council member Sarah Pettit, Mayor Pro-Tem Rich Folaran and Council member Nick Florindi. (Independent Photos/Melissa Shepard) During the Monday, Nov. 14 Durand City Council meeting,...
DURAND, MI
MLive

Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor

FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement

FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2

SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday

FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
SAGINAW, MI
103.3 WKFR

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Midland announces winning snowplow names

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Saginaw woman pleads to repeatedly shooting other woman in January 2021

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman accused of repeatedly shooting another woman nearly two years ago has accepted a plea offer rather than take her chances at trial. Cortney C. Washington, 33, on Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded no contest to single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm. The former charge is a 10-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year sentence to be served consecutively with any related stint.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Flint community remembers Club Q victims at memorial church service

FLINT, MI -- Jelecia Geraghty’s first instinct after hearing about the Club Q shooting was to check on her people. Geraghty, a Flint resident, has a close friend that lives in Colorado and has been to the LGBTQ nightclub before. It was her first instinct after hearing news of the shooting that killed five and injured several others.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client

FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Delta College hosting day-camp on Black Friday

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Delta College is hosting a fall day-away camp for children on Black Friday. Parents can drop off their 5 to 12-year-old children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include pool time, crafting and games to name a few. Children need to bring a...
BAY COUNTY, MI

