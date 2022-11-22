Read full article on original website
Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting
LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
hometownstations.com
N. Jackson St. fire renders home a total loss
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Friday evening house fire seriously damages a home near downtown Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 415 North Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof and firefighters were using the ladder truck to battle the fire on the second floor. Firefighters from Lima Stations 2 and 3 were called in to help.
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
Allen County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired into Lima residence
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident early this morning that resulted in a shot being fired into a residence. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 12:28 a.m., two uniformed deputies initiated a bicycle stop near the intersection of Michael Avenue and Prospect Avenue as two individuals were leaving Cook Park. One was recognized due to his unique bicycle as Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, who had an active warrant for possessing weapons under a disability.
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
hometownstations.com
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
hometownstations.com
Initial court date set for this Friday for woman suspected of starting fire on W. O'Connor Ave
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman is in jail awaiting her day in court on arson charges. The Lima Police Department reports that 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman of Lima was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson and is currently in the Allen County Jail. She is scheduled for her initial court appearance Friday in Lima Municipal Court.
hometownstations.com
Shots fired near the area of Cook Park just after midnight, investigation ongoing by Allen County Sheriff's Office
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Shots were fired in the area of Allen County Sheriff's deputies where they were taking a Lima man into custody. The sheriff released details of an incident early this morning near Cook Park. Deputies were initiating a bicycle stop at the corner of Michael and Prospect Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the two individuals was recognized by one of the deputies for his unique bicycle. Darr Robinson Sr. had and an outstanding warrant for possessing weapons under a disability. Darr attempted to flee on foot but surrendered a short time later. As deputies approached Darr, shots rang out with one striking a house just 10 feet from the deputies and Darr.
Armed and dangerous, suspect sought in North Baltimore shooting
Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened in North Baltimore.
hometownstations.com
Two shot in Lima Wednesday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lima late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lima Police Department, one male and one female were shot in the 800 block of North Elizabeth Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. A vehicle on the scene had what appeared to be damage from a gunshot through the driver's and passenger's side windows. Bullet casings could be seen spread across the crime scene as well. Both victims were transported to St. Rita's Medical Center and are in stable condition. Detectives interviewed witnesses and are currently investigating leads.
hometownstations.com
Heater in a bedroom believed to be cause of house fire on S. Reese Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima firefighters were called out to 1429 South Reese Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a house fire. It is unknown if anyone was home when the fire started. The fire did extensive damage to the rear of the home. Fire officials say they believe that the fire started at a heater unit in one of the bedrooms, and then traveled to the basement and attic. Firefighters were on the scene for a couple of hours. The cost of the damage is estimated at $16,000.
whio.com
Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park
TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
fox29.com
Man charged with fatally stabbing father in Hopewell Township
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against a Hopewell Township man who was arrested and charged in connection with his father's death. Joelle Jackson, 54, was taken into custody Tuesday evening and charged with murder and weapons offenses. According to police, around 6:30 p.m., Hopewell...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
peakofohio.com
Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot
Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
crawfordcountynow.com
State Patrol investigating a one-vehicle fatal accident involving two children
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal car crash. Troopers received the call at 9:33 pm on November 21, 2022, of a vehicle crashed in a pond on Whetstone River Rd. and Roberts Rd. in Claridon Township, Marion County. A 2009 Honda Odyssey was driven...
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
