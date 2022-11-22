Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Board Member At This Utilities Company Sells $92K of Stock
Ulice Payne Jr, Board Member at WEC Energy Gr WEC, reported a large insider sell on November 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Jr sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Gr. The total transaction amounted to $92,707.
'2022 Was The Year The Fed Created The Biggest Renter Boom In America's History': Grant Cardone Shares How Investors Can Make The Most Of This Market
According to Grant Cardone, “with the Fed raising interest rates it has sidelined home buyers, which means prices are going to pull back. If you are an end user, looking to finally enter the housing market now is a great time to buy a house 15%-20% cheaper than it would have been at the beginning of the year.”
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Algonquin Power
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Algonquin Power AQN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $11.46 versus the current price of Algonquin Power at $7.33, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for XPO Logistics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for XPO Logistics XPO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, XPO Logistics has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
Intuit Emerges As Most Defensive Software Heading Next Year; TurboTax & QuickBooks Platforms Impresses Analysts
BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained Intuit Inc INTU with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $467 to $448. Worse-than-expected topline hit from Credit Karma overshadowed otherwise solid metrics in 1Q23. Management went to great lengths to highlight the additional conservatism baked into the updated guide and their...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Benzinga
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
Wait, What? Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Housing Market Is Going To Do This
Jeremy Siegel, a professor at Wharton, predicts that the housing market will see negative growth as a result of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases that will raise mortgage rates even further. Due to the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubling this year, the housing industry...
Benzinga
A Preview Of Methode Electronics's Earnings
Methode Electronics MEI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Methode Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. Methode Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
A Preview Of Tilly's's Earnings
Tilly's TLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tilly's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Tilly's bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics XPO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for XPO Logistics. The company has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
Benzinga
Preview: G-III Apparel Group's Earnings
G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81. G-III Apparel Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: REX American Resources
REX American Resources REX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that REX American Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. REX American Resources bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for American States Water
Analysts have provided the following ratings for American States Water AWR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American States Water has an average price target of $89.5 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $85.00.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For SecureWorks
SecureWorks SCWX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SecureWorks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. SecureWorks bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
Crypto Exchanges Huobi, Poloniex To Forge A 'Strategic Partnership'
A week after dismissing rumors the two companies were considering a merger, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi said it will forge a "strategic relationship" with Poloniex. "The two exchanges will progressively cooperate in multiple business aspects including HT ecosystem development, project connectivity, liquidity sharing and global compliance — committing to building the world's top trading platform and gaining the trust of users," Huobi stated in the announcement.
Comments / 0