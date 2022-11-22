ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Board Member At This Utilities Company Sells $92K of Stock

Ulice Payne Jr, Board Member at WEC Energy Gr WEC, reported a large insider sell on November 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Jr sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Gr. The total transaction amounted to $92,707.
Expert Ratings for Algonquin Power

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Algonquin Power AQN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $11.46 versus the current price of Algonquin Power at $7.33, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Expert Ratings for XPO Logistics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for XPO Logistics XPO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, XPO Logistics has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
A Preview Of Methode Electronics's Earnings

Methode Electronics MEI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Methode Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. Methode Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
A Preview Of Tilly's's Earnings

Tilly's TLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tilly's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Tilly's bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics XPO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for XPO Logistics. The company has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
Preview: G-III Apparel Group's Earnings

G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81. G-III Apparel Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview: REX American Resources

REX American Resources REX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that REX American Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. REX American Resources bulls will hope to hear the company...
Expert Ratings for American States Water

Analysts have provided the following ratings for American States Water AWR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American States Water has an average price target of $89.5 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $85.00.
Earnings Outlook For SecureWorks

SecureWorks SCWX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SecureWorks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. SecureWorks bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Crypto Exchanges Huobi, Poloniex To Forge A 'Strategic Partnership'

A week after dismissing rumors the two companies were considering a merger, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi said it will forge a "strategic relationship" with Poloniex. "The two exchanges will progressively cooperate in multiple business aspects including HT ecosystem development, project connectivity, liquidity sharing and global compliance — committing to building the world's top trading platform and gaining the trust of users," Huobi stated in the announcement.

