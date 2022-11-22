Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears Playing Justin Fields Vs. Jets Would Be Insane Act of Gross Negligence
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot Wednesday at Halas Hall. He was open and honest about the left shoulder separation he suffered in the final minutes of the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't deflect or dodge when asked how it feels and impacts his ability to play quarterback.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Dolphins 'Running On All Cylinders'
Ready to move on following a frustrating Week 11 loss, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shares thoughts on Dolphins third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
NBC Chicago
Report: Bears Are ‘Optimistic' About QB Justin Fields Playing
Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said....
Bears Injury Updates: Justin Fields and Lucas Patrick
Fields won't go on injured reserve, but Patrick's season is done.
Jets paying the price for taking Zach Wilson over Justin Fields
Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, few doubted that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence should be the first quarterback off the board, and a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things weren’t quite so clear for the New York Jets, but they should have been....
NFL Analyst Shares Key Stat About Joe Burrow
The Bengals' star has played great in recent weeks
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
Tony Dungy’s anti-Patriots bias was insufferable Thursday night
Tony Dungy was on the call Thursday for the New England Patriots’ game against the Minnesota Vikings, and his clear bias against Bill Belichick was insufferable.
Vikings hold off Patriots, take commanding lead in NFC North
The Vikings move to 9-2 on the season, while the Patriots slip to 6-5.
Bears Week 12 injury report: Justin Fields remains limited Thursday
The Chicago Bears (3-8) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the New York Jets (6-4), where there are some notable injuries. Heading into this Week 12 matchup against the Jets, the biggest storyline is the status of quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a left shoulder injury in a Week 11 loss. Fields has returned to practice, but he admitted he’s feeling some pain.
Justin Fields injury update: Starting QB practicing despite left shoulder separation
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will take a wait-and-see approach to playing this week on the road against the New York Jets as a result of what he said was a left shoulder separation with ligament damage to the AC joint.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
Comments / 0