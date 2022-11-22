ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Are ‘Optimistic' About QB Justin Fields Playing

Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said....
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 12 injury report: Justin Fields remains limited Thursday

The Chicago Bears (3-8) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 game against the New York Jets (6-4), where there are some notable injuries. Heading into this Week 12 matchup against the Jets, the biggest storyline is the status of quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a left shoulder injury in a Week 11 loss. Fields has returned to practice, but he admitted he’s feeling some pain.
CHICAGO, IL

