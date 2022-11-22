ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dr. Fauci says an updated COVID-19 vaccination is needed before Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci wants to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season. The White House chief medical adviser to recently spoke to rolling out about the Biden administration’s new #VaxUpAmerica “Countdown to Thanksgiving” initiative, encouraging everyone to get an updated COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the holidays.
CNBC

Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans

Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
denver7.com

Dr. Fauci delivers final briefing before exiting government service

Dr. Anthony Fauci has used the White House briefing room to update Americans about the United States’ progress toward fighting COVID-19. On Tuesday, he delivered what will likely be his final update. Fauci previously announced that he will retire from his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year.
iheart.com

Fauci: I "Gave It All I Got" During Public Service

>Fauci: I "Gave It All I Got" During Public Service. (Washington, DC) -- Anthony Fauci says he gave it his all during his decades of public service. The White House Chief Medical Adviser joined a White House briefing for likely the last time as he's set to retire in December. Fauci said he "left everything on the field" during his time as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said one of the most difficult moments of the COVID-19 pandemic response was seeing the ideological divisiveness that pushed Americans not to get vaccinated against the virus. Fauci said he never imagined the pandemic would continue for nearly three years with more than one million American lives lost.
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC13 Houston

McCarthy, at border, calls on Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment inquiry

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over the administration's immigration policies and raised the possibility of an impeachment inquiry if he doesn't. Speaking at the border in El Paso, Texas, McCarthy said Mayorkas "cannot and must not remain in that...
EL PASO, TX
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Endorses Trump

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
Reuters

Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC

Nov 23 (Reuters) - There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as COVID-19 led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. public health agency said on Wednesday.
ABC13 Houston

Murkowski, Peltola reelected in Alaska's ranked-choice voting, ABC News reports

ABC News reports that Alaska's incumbent senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski, is projected to win reelection against another Republican opponent, Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka, and that Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, is projected to win reelection to her at-large House seat against Republican challenger Sarah Palin.
ALASKA STATE
Healthline

Can You Get Rubella Just from Breathing?

Rubella is a viral infection that can be transmitted through the air. It’s rare in the United States, thanks to vaccinations. Yes, you can get rubella from breathing in air particles that contain the rubella virus. However, rubella is rare in the United States. of rubella are documented each...

