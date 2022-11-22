Read full article on original website
BET
White Philadelphia Officer Convicted of Shooting Unarmed Motorist Sentenced to Months in Prison
A judge sentenced a white Philadelphia police officer to 11-23 months in prison on Thursday for the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist. The officer had faced a potential 20 year sentence. Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. after arriving on the scene where...
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
NBC Philadelphia
Brief Case Containing $60,000 Stolen During Attack by 3 Men, Police Say
Philadelphia police say a man was attacked, handcuffed and robbed of thousands of dollars by three men in the Frankford section of the city early Wednesday morning. The suspects ran off with the victim’s brief case containing $60,000 after they hit him in the head with a gun, police said. It happened while the victim was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street just before 2 a.m.
buckscountyherald.com
Caregiver charged with stealing from elderly client
A Philadelphia woman who works as a caregiver is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing from her elderly client, according to Warrington Township Police. Theresa Schmanek, 57, is accused of forgery, identity theft and financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, authorities said. Warrington police said they received...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
abc27.com
Lancaster woman convicted of killing mother of three in DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was sentenced to 4-15 years after a DUI crash that killed a mother of three. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and related charges back in June 2022.
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
fox29.com
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Fatally abused 3-year-old's guardian held for trial, but social worker's murder charge dismissed
A Philadelphia woman has been held on third-degree murder charges for the beating death of a 3-year-old girl last summer, but the social worker who was also charged had murder offenses dismissed on Monday.
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police
A Philadelphia business owner was attacked in his own driveway. Police say he was robbed of $60,000.
Man in custody following 2 home invasion robberies near Temple University's campus
Nasir Johnson was arrested Monday and is charged with theft, kidnapping, burglary, robbery and other related crimes.
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Temple Home Invasion Suspect In Custody, Say Philly Police
A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a 23-year-old man was being processed and booked. He did not name the suspect or detail the charges pending. As Daily...
philasun.com
City Officials release statement on death of sanitation employee for the Streets Department, Ikeem Johnson
Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, and Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams issued the following statements on the death of Sanitation employee Ikeem Johnson last Friday. Mayor Kenney:. “This is a hard day for our City’s workforce. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in West Philly House Fire
A man died and another was injured when a fire broke out at a West Philadelphia home early Thursday morning. The two-story home on the 4600 block of Walnut Street was ablaze with “heavy fire” on the first floor when firefighters arrived around 1:41 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said. The deceased, who was unidentified, was found dead on the first floor after the fire was extinguished a 2:09 a.m.
Suspect accused of running over, killing Virginia man after Northeast Philly argument surrenders
Investigators say Frederick Falcon, 22, of Philadelphia, purposely struck Jason Corona, 24, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, with his car following an argument.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
