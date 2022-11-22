ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self’s return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Bill Self couldn’t wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
No. 21 Tx Tech holds Louisville to lowest score since 1948

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Texas Tech’s defensive identity was on full display against a Louisville team trying to find its way under first-year coach Kenny Payne. The 21st-ranked Red Raiders held the Cardinals to their lowest point total in 74 years in a 70-38 victory in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, a result that continued Louisville’s worst start to a season since 1940-41. “We’re going to dive on the floor, we’re going to play hard,” Tech freshman Robert Jennings said. “We’re going to make teams feel uncomfortable. We’re going to be the team that people don’t want to play.” Louisville had a tough enough time offensively in its 80-54 loss to ninth-ranked Arkansas on Monday. Things got much worse Tuesday. The Cardinals have shot 29% overall and 23% on 3-pointers and committed 40 turnovers in their two games.
BUTLER 75, BYU 70

Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
DENVER 74, THE CITADEL 71

Percentages: FG .455, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morgan 3-4, Ash 3-7, Maynard 1-5, Durr 0-1, A.Smith 0-2, Clark 0-2, McAllister 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 10 (A.Smith 3, Morgan 3, Ash, Clark, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 7 (Ash 4, Morgan 2, Clark).
No. 5 Iowa St. 80, Michigan St. 49

MICHIGAN ST. (6-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.333, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Joiner 1-4, Visscher 1-1, Elliott 0-1, Hagemann 0-3, McDaniel 0-3, Ayrault 0-1, Hallock 0-1, Kimball 0-3, Rewers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parks 3, Hallock 2, McDaniel 1, Ayrault 1) Turnovers: 16...
NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59

Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, DAYTON 64

Percentages: FG .491, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Joiner 2-5, Morsell 2-6, T.Smith 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mahorcic 2, Clark, Thomas). Turnovers: 11 (T.Smith 8, Mahorcic 2, Morsell). Steals: 7 (Clark 2, Joiner 2, Morsell 2, T.Smith). Technical Fouls:...
PRINCETON 74, ARMY 66

Percentages: FG .426, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Peters 5-9, Lee 2-4, Pierce 1-3, Allocco 1-7, Langborg 1-9, Evbuomwan 0-1, Kiszka 0-1, O'Connell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pierce 2, Langborg, O'Connell). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 5, Lee 2, Allocco, Kellman, Langborg). Steals: 2 (Evbuomwan,...
Florida 61, Green Bay 52

GREEN BAY (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.714, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Genke 2-4, Kondrakiewicz 2-4, Blackburn 1-1, Oskey 1-5, Schreiber 0-3, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-4, Koenig 0-1, Levy 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 22 (Oskey 6, Schreiber 3, Blackburn 2, Butler 2,...
No. 7 Notre Dame 90, American U. 65

AMERICAN U. (0-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johns 1-3, Bales 1-2, DeRubbo 1-1, Lavin 1-3, Lemaster 1-1, Stack 0-1, Nogues 0-1, Rescifina 0-1, Stetson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lee 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bales 3, Stetson 3, Stack 2,...
XAVIER 90, FLORIDA 83

Percentages: FG .443, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton). Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard). Steals: 9...
Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
UC Santa Barbara cruises past North Alabama, wins 89-71

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara's 89-71 win over North Alabama on Wednesday. Mitchell added seven assists for the Gauchos (4-1). Ajare Sanni scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Andre Kelly recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.
