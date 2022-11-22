Read full article on original website
No. 21 Texas Tech romps over winless Louisville 70-38
Kevin Obanor scored 15 points and the Texas Tech defense did the rest as the No. 21 Red Raiders defeated
NBC Sports
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self’s return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Bill Self couldn’t wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
No. 21 Tx Tech holds Louisville to lowest score since 1948
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Texas Tech’s defensive identity was on full display against a Louisville team trying to find its way under first-year coach Kenny Payne. The 21st-ranked Red Raiders held the Cardinals to their lowest point total in 74 years in a 70-38 victory in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, a result that continued Louisville’s worst start to a season since 1940-41. “We’re going to dive on the floor, we’re going to play hard,” Tech freshman Robert Jennings said. “We’re going to make teams feel uncomfortable. We’re going to be the team that people don’t want to play.” Louisville had a tough enough time offensively in its 80-54 loss to ninth-ranked Arkansas on Monday. Things got much worse Tuesday. The Cardinals have shot 29% overall and 23% on 3-pointers and committed 40 turnovers in their two games.
Phil Knight Legacy: No. 24 Purdue Takes Down West Virginia 80-68
No. 24 Purdue basketball knocked down 24 of its 28 free throws en route to a victory over West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament. Junior center Zach Edey led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds while hitting on 10-of-12 shots from the foul line.
No. 1 North Carolina faces tougher test, takes on Iowa State
No. 1 North Carolina advanced in the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday with a slim victory over Portland. Next up,
SFGate
BUTLER 75, BYU 70
Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
SFGate
DENVER 74, THE CITADEL 71
Percentages: FG .455, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morgan 3-4, Ash 3-7, Maynard 1-5, Durr 0-1, A.Smith 0-2, Clark 0-2, McAllister 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 10 (A.Smith 3, Morgan 3, Ash, Clark, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 7 (Ash 4, Morgan 2, Clark).
SFGate
No. 5 Iowa St. 80, Michigan St. 49
MICHIGAN ST. (6-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.333, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Joiner 1-4, Visscher 1-1, Elliott 0-1, Hagemann 0-3, McDaniel 0-3, Ayrault 0-1, Hallock 0-1, Kimball 0-3, Rewers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parks 3, Hallock 2, McDaniel 1, Ayrault 1) Turnovers: 16...
SFGate
NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59
Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
SFGate
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, DAYTON 64
Percentages: FG .491, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Joiner 2-5, Morsell 2-6, T.Smith 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mahorcic 2, Clark, Thomas). Turnovers: 11 (T.Smith 8, Mahorcic 2, Morsell). Steals: 7 (Clark 2, Joiner 2, Morsell 2, T.Smith). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate
PRINCETON 74, ARMY 66
Percentages: FG .426, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Peters 5-9, Lee 2-4, Pierce 1-3, Allocco 1-7, Langborg 1-9, Evbuomwan 0-1, Kiszka 0-1, O'Connell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pierce 2, Langborg, O'Connell). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 5, Lee 2, Allocco, Kellman, Langborg). Steals: 2 (Evbuomwan,...
SFGate
Florida 61, Green Bay 52
GREEN BAY (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.714, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Genke 2-4, Kondrakiewicz 2-4, Blackburn 1-1, Oskey 1-5, Schreiber 0-3, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-4, Koenig 0-1, Levy 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 22 (Oskey 6, Schreiber 3, Blackburn 2, Butler 2,...
SFGate
No. 7 Notre Dame 90, American U. 65
AMERICAN U. (0-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johns 1-3, Bales 1-2, DeRubbo 1-1, Lavin 1-3, Lemaster 1-1, Stack 0-1, Nogues 0-1, Rescifina 0-1, Stetson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lee 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bales 3, Stetson 3, Stack 2,...
Zach Edey, No. 24 Purdue power past West Virginia
Seven-foot-4 Zach Edey produced 24 points and 12 rebounds as No. 24 Purdue led from start to finish in an
SFGate
XAVIER 90, FLORIDA 83
Percentages: FG .443, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton). Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard). Steals: 9...
Memphis, Nebraska look to bounce back from rough outings
Teams trying to bounce back from tough losses meet in a consolation bracket game of the ESPN Events Invitational when
No. 8 Duke meets potent Xavier in Phil Knight semifinal
Despite a horrible shooting performance against Oregon State, No. 8 Duke showed that it could win. The Blue Devils would
No. 3 Kansas to battle No. 22 Tennessee for tourney title
There will be plenty of desire Friday when No. 3 Kansas faces No. 22 Tennessee in the championship game of
SFGate
Mississippi 72, Stanford 68
STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
SFGate
UC Santa Barbara cruises past North Alabama, wins 89-71
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara's 89-71 win over North Alabama on Wednesday. Mitchell added seven assists for the Gauchos (4-1). Ajare Sanni scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Andre Kelly recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.
