TGC Library announces the Procrastinators Ball

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Are you a crafty adult with a knack for finishing things at the very last minute? Well, the Tom Green Library has the event for you with its First Annual Get Crafty Procrastinators Ball, 24 hours of crafting madness from 9 a.m. Dec. 10 to 9 a.m. Dec. 11 at the downtown location at 33 West Beauregard Ave.

An overnight extension of the library’s monthly crafting social, Get Crafty is hosting the free overnight event to allow people to begin and complete any artistic or crafting projects they once started.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10, the event is welcome to all ages. At 9 p.m. the event is for 18+ only and will remain as such until its conclusion at 9 a.m. on Dec. 11. No one is required to stay the night, but no reentry is allowed after 9 p.m.

Registration opens on Wednesday, Nov. 23. To register for the event, click the link here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.