Save Big With These Black Friday Discounts on SLR Lounge's Fantastic Photography Tutorials and Visual Flow Presets

2022 Black Friday Deals for Photographers
This is the best time of year to find incredible photography deals. Whether you're looking for new gear, a faster or easier way to edit your photos, or a more efficient shooting workflow, there are tools available that will help. This post lists some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials that are worth paying attention to.
Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
A Complete Guide to Masking in Lightroom
In the past few updates to the program, Lightroom's masking features have expanded substantially both in precision and capabilities, and if you have not integrated the new panel into your post-processing yet, you are missing the opportunity to vastly improve your workflow. This fantastic video tutorial will show you everything you to know to take full command of Lightroom's masking tools.
A Complete Guide to Setting Up Your New Fujifilm XT5
The new Fujifilm body is getting some rave reviews and if you're lucky enough to own it, you might want to set aside some time to get it firing on all cylinders. This video will help you with exactly that, walking you through the features and hidden tricks and tips.
Helpful Advice for Cropping Landscape Images
When it comes to landscape photography, few creative decisions have a greater impact on the final image than your choice of crop. And yet, that can be a bit of a nebulous thing to nail down for a lot of photographers. If you would like to improve your crops and your overall images, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer offering a lot of helpful advice and insight into what makes a good crop.
A Complete Guide to Aerial Real Estate Video
Drones have revolutionized many photography genres, making aerial shots that were previously out of reach for anyone except creatives and clients with the largest budgets accessible to just about anyone. Real estate photography is one such genre where a photographer or filmmaker can augment their services with a drone. This excellent video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to take professional real estate footage sure to please your clients.
Is Canon Getting Extra Serious About Bokeh?
When it comes to photo gear, few things get the attention of more photographers than the promise of extra-smooth bokeh. And while Canon already has plenty of lenses that can offer that, they seem to be investing in taking it even further with several intriguing new lens designs. Digicame.info uncovered...
Surprising Results With Topaz Photo AI
Although I've watched videos and read reviews about Topaz products, I had never actually tried them, remaining faithful to my workflow and not venturing farther afield. I do like software and seeing what it can do with my images, but felt safe with what I currently use. So, what could Topaz Photo AI bring to the table that I couldn't already accomplish?
A Review of the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Lens
About 10 years ago, Tamron released a 150-600mm f/5-6.3 lens that became wildly popular for offering photographers decent image quality paired with extreme focal lengths, a combination that used to be prohibitively expensive most of the time. Since then, we have seen an explosion of similar lenses, making genres like bird photography far more accessible than they used to be. One such lens is the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS, and this excellent video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Here's What $15,000 for a Lens Gets You
Lenses can run anywhere from under $100 to well over $10,000, and when you enter that very upper echelon of prices, you often get superlative optics that blow the doors off your wildest expectations. One such lens is the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, which runs north of $15,000. So, what do you get for that price? This interesting video takes a look.
We Review the Lomo Apparat: Lo-fi, Wide Angle
The popularity of toy cameras has waxed and waned over the decades. The novelty factor for plastic cameras like the Diana and the Holga is often in friction with the dependability and overall image quality, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In an age of corner-to-corner perfection, the stray light leak or vignette can provide shooters with a way to stand out from the crowd.
What Is the Difference Between Fisheye and Rectilinear Lenses?
If you are new to photography, you might be wondering about fundamental differences between lenses. Many beginners are drawn to fisheye lenses, which offer a different perspective on the world and the ability to get a massive field of view in one frame. So, what is the difference between a fisheye lens and a more standard rectilinear model? This excellent video tutorial will teach you what distinguishes them.
How to Place a Hair Light for Better Portrait Photos
While you can absolutely create compelling portrait photos using just a single light, moving into using multi-light setups opens a lot of creative and technical options that simply would not be possible otherwise. One of the most useful of these is the hair light, and this great video tutorial will show you how to place one properly to get the best results.
Why You Need a Superzoom Lens
The superzoom lens is a relatively new option for photographers to add to their arsenal, and although initially scoffed at, many are adopting them as a brilliant all-round option. When I clicked this video, I did so as a way of listening outside my echo chamber. For as long as...
A Review of the New Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II Lens
35mm lenses with wide apertures are highly popular because they are so versatile, able to tackle everything from weddings to astrophotography and much more. However, a good 35mm lens can easily run you north of $2,000. So, at $799, the Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II looks like quite the intriguing option. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
