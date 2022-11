Men’s basketball won their first game of the Hall of Fame Classic against Grand Canyon University 55-43. Sophomore guard Xavier Bell led the team in scoring with 14 points. On the other side of the ball, senior point guard Craig Porter Jr. picked up 10 rebounds. The win against Grand Canyon put the Shockers in the final where they met the University of San Francisco.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO