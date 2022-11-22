Agway Grain Storage Silos Torn Down For Redevelopment; Makes Way For Team North Housing In Zoned Affordable Housing District

Read full article on original website
Expansion of Cherry Hill condominium complex hits a snag over location of affordable housing units.
Concerns about isolating affordable housing units in the expansion plans for the Centura Condominiums in Cherry Hill dominated the Planning Board meeting on Monday night. The Browning Lane complex would grow by 88%, to 292 total units from the existing 155, according to plans by owners Devel LLC of Voorhees and EIL Investments LP of West Berlin. A total of 32 affordable-housing units would be included in the 137 new units and sold, not rented.
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
Elkins Park Couple’s Plan for a Revised Thanksgiving Kitchen Turns Out Not to Be a Half-Baked Idea
Joel Fishbein and wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein in their newly renovated kitchen with their dogs.Photo byJessica Griffin at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joel Fishbein and his wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein will comfortably gather tomorrow for an expertly cooked Thanksgiving feast, produced in a refreshed kitchen. Terri Akman constructed their story for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Fiscal Cliff Looms For Trenton As Council Slated for Budget Vote
Mayor ready to take action if Council misses multimillion-dollar deadline November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora said today…
This Bucks County Museum Will Be Breaking Ground on Their New Permanent Home This Week
The historic farmhouse will be the new permeant location of the museum.Photo byThe African American Museum of Bucks County. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums will be breaking ground on their new home in a historic local building this week.
Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises
David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
Pickup Truck Crashes Into Parked Car Leaving Multiple Injures
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A crash left at least eight people injured Tuesday night on North Olden Ave and Breunig Ave. A pickup truck crashed into the back of a Ford Fusion that was parked. A fight broke out between parties involved in the crash, Trenton emergency medical services transported one person with a trauma alert to Capital Health trauma center as well as the rest of the injured parties.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Blaze On Tremont Street
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–With the temperature hovering at a frigid 21 degrees, city firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze…
Visit Keris Tree Farm & Christmas Shop In Allentown, NJ
November 24, 2022 UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Keris Tree Farm and Christmas Shop is celebrating over 33 years growing,…
Mayor Signs Executive Order after Council Votes Down Budget on Deadline
Gusciora Administration calls emergency meeting Friday for last chance passage November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Facing a November 25 deadline…
Wayne CEO, Wife Get Set to Sell Orders for Smart Cutting Board Venture
Tony Frick, CEO of Wayne-based Husk, and his wife, Alissa, have started manufacturing and are ready to fulfill their first orders for Blok, their smart cutting board brand, a little over a year after closing the first funding round, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. Blok is also readying...
Former Atlantic City casino will become luxury condos, developer says
The vacant boardwalk property last known as the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel will not be bringing back gambling. Instead, the property will be renovated into luxury condominiums. Rocco Sebastiani, the president of Colosseo Atlantic City, the development firm that owns the property, says plans to convert the former casino at...
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 130 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 on Route 130 southbound north of route 662 in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane remained closed as of 3:15 p.m., 511nj.org said. CHECK BACK...
New Hope mulls South Main Street building fate
New Hope Borough Council heard from the development team working at 28 S. Main St., a residential and commercial property built in 1900, during its November public meeting. The team, including the developers’ attorney, laid out plans for a residential building at the historic property. They previously presented the project to the zoning hearing board, which sent them before council to get an official recommendation on how to proceed.
Plans for Casa Mar, Huge New Atlantic City Development, Announced
The proposed city-within-a-city on Bader Field would grow AC's housing stock by 50 percent. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For six years now, the State of New Jersey has been running Atlantic City. With competition for gambling dollars...
Real estate developer and attorney both admit to multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
NEW JERSEY – A Somerset County real estate developer and a Morris County attorney each admitted Wednesday to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung Borough...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Widely Popular Italian Market Set To Open In Vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New Jersey
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in southern New Jersey that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
