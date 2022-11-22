The Storm Lake Police Association's annual Gloves of Love program is getting underway today (Tues). This marks the 16th year that the Police Association has placed a Christmas Tree in the lobby of the Police Administration Building. Citizens are invited to join Association members in hanging children's gloves and other items of donated clothing or non-perishable food items on or near the tree. The program will run until Wednesday, December 14th.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO