stormlakeradio.com
City Council Approves Memorial to Honor Gary Lalone
The Storm Lake City Council on Monday approved a request from the Storm Lake Preservation Association to install a memorial in recognition of the late Gary Lalone. City Manager Keri Navratil was contacted by the Lake Preservation Association last week about their plan...(audio clip below) Lalone passed away in August...
Cherokee County Courthouse temporarily relocating
The Cherokee County Courthouse will be temporarily moving to a different building beginning December 5.
stormlakeradio.com
Updated Info on Highway 7/90th Avenue Reopening
The City of Storm Lake and the Iowa Department of Transportation will partially reopen Highway 7 and 90th Avenue north of Highway 110 starting tomorrow (Wed) morning. According to a City of Storm Lake news release, Highway 7 through traffic between Storm Lake and Alta will operate normally, as will traffic to the new Early Elementary School on 90th Avenue.
stormlakeradio.com
Highway 7 Expected to Reopen This Week
At today's (Mon) Storm Lake City Council meeting, City Manager Keri Navratil said she expects Highway 7 on the west end of town to reopen this week. The Highway 7/110 intersection has been closed since late April due to improvements designed to improve traffic flow in the area with the addition of the Early Elementary School, which includes a traffic light.
nwestiowa.com
Technicality could end Archer chicken change
ARCHER—The change to Archer’s chicken ordinance could be cooked due to a technicality. The Archer City Council has a proposed change in an ordinance that allows chickens in the city limits. The current ordinance allows for three chickens per residence, but a change to the ordinance would allow for six chickens per residence with no roosters.
stormlakeradio.com
King's Pointe Again Offering Black Friday Season Waterpark Pass Sale
The Storm Lake City Council today (Mon) approved a Black Friday King's Pointe Waterpark season pass discount sale for 2023. King's Pointe general manager Amy Von Bank said the sale will run from November 26th through the 28th...(audio clip below :17 ) Von Bank said purchases can now be made...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center grass pile fire put out
SIOUX CENTER—The smell of a grass fire could be detected throughout parts of Sioux Center the morning of Nov. 16 after the city’s grass and leaf pile ignited early that morning. The fire was first detected and reported by Sioux Center police officer Kelli Willett. “When I came...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
(Pocahontas) The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatal accident in Pocahontas County. 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, died in the crash. A northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer, was crossed the center line on Highway 4 and collided with Leth’s southbound GMC Sierra. The accident took...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Annual Gloves of Love Program is Underway
The Storm Lake Police Association's annual Gloves of Love program is getting underway today (Tues). This marks the 16th year that the Police Association has placed a Christmas Tree in the lobby of the Police Administration Building. Citizens are invited to join Association members in hanging children's gloves and other items of donated clothing or non-perishable food items on or near the tree. The program will run until Wednesday, December 14th.
KCRG.com
Carbon pipeline surveyor charged for trespassing on private property
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An employee of a carbon pipeline company was arrested for trespassing earlier this year. It’s the first in a set of legal battles about when the companies can conduct surveys without landowner consent. A Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 28-year-old Stephen Larsen back in August...
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
iheart.com
Iowa Driver Caught Speeding Also Charged With OWI
(Undated) -- The Iowa State Patrol's reminding Thanksgiving holiday drivers to buckle up and watch their speed. The ISP also shared a photo on social media of a stop from last weekend, north of Spencer, in northwest Iowa. The driver was clocked going over 90 miles per hour. The driver's also facing an OWI charge after their blood alcohol level was about twice the legal limit.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon moves forward with remodel process
SHELDON—After reviewing a positive financial report, the Sheldon School District Board of Education moved forward with discussion on remodeling Sheldon High School during the Nov. 9 meeting. The board unanimously approved the process of opening the project up for construction managers for preconstruction services. “Really, what this is, it...
KLEM
News for Wednesday, November 23
Law Enforcement will be very visible this weekend, in an effort to encourage safe driving. Genie Sterbenz, Program Administrator, Iowa Governors Traffic Safety Bureau. Sterbenz says wearing seat belts is a proven safety factor, reducing fatal injury to front seat occupants by 45%. The Iowa State Patrol says the number...
stormlakeradio.com
Linda Nattress, age 61, of Sac City
A Memorial Service for Linda Nattress, age 61 of Sac City, IA, will be held at 2:30PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Visitation will be held on the same day prior to the service from 1:00-2:30PM at the funeral home. Farber...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake St. Mary's Packs 158 Operation Christmas Child Boxes This Year
The Storm Lake St. Mary's “Operation Christmas Child” event was successful again this year, as students packed a total of 158 boxes for less fortunate kids, along with others that are in need. St. Mary's pre-k through 12th grade students packed the boxes with items such as toiletries,...
KCCI.com
Speeder in north Iowa charged with OWI
SPENCER, Iowa — Troopers say they caught one driver going way too fast. This driver was going 91 miles an hour in a 55 zone in Spencer, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver was also charged with operating while intoxicated.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Fair Picks Up Their Most IAFE Awards in Single Year
The Clay County Fair won ten awards during the International Association of Fairs and Expositions 2022 Virtual Awards Show held last week. Among the honors the Clay County Fair received was their first ever “Best of Division” award for the best overall agricultural program in its division. The Fair got the award thanks to their inaugural FFA Day at this year's fair on September 13th. The ten awards were the most that the Clay County Fair has won in a single year.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
