The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t done much winning during the 2022 NFL season, but according to a new trademark filing, they expect to do a lot of it in the future. You might know the Raiders for their infamous “Just win, baby!” and “Commitment to Excellence” slogans, but trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared on Tuesday that the NFL team is looking to trademark the phrase “Win City” as a new slogan.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO